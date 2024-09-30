Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Why Was Rodgers' Jets Offense Off-Track?

    By Wil Riggs,

    2 days ago

    The New York Jets lost a home game to the Denver Broncos on Sunday by an odd score of 10-9. How did they arrive there?

    The defense did its job. They held the Broncos to 186 total yards and 10 points on the day. They even forced a fumble.

    On Sunday, this loss ultimately laid on the inaccurate foot of kicker Greg Zuerlein, who missed the game-winner from 50 yards ...  but the Jets should never have been in that position to begin with.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1Gjh_0vocUCl000
    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos.

    Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

    Whatever that product was on the field on Sunday was not what the Jets produced the last six quarters coming into this game. With running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, how does this team rush for just 64 yards in the game (26 by the QB)?

    How does quarterback Aaron Rodgers get sacked a season-high five times? The answer to both questions is exactly the same. The offensive line just didn’t show up to play here.

    The offense was out of sync for most of the way, but they somehow still got the ball into scoring range trailing by a point.

    Related: Broncos Stun Jets With 10-9 Upset Win

    Play-calling in the last minute was atrocious. At the Broncos 36, Rogers threw the ball three times to force the long game-winner from Zuerlein. Not a single run. Even had they gotten a few more yards, somehow, some way ... that would have put the kick that much closer.

    They opted to pass all three times, and it cost them. They will need to get over this immediately as they head to London for the week to take on the now-undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

