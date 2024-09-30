Open in App
    Sam Darnold continues to make Vikings history in 4-0 start

    By Josh Skluzacek,

    2 days ago

    The Minnesota Vikings are one of just three undefeated NFL teams after Sunday’s games (Seattle still plays Monday night) and quarterback Sam Darnold is a key reason for that.

    The resurgent Darnold hasn’t just been good, he’s been incredible thus far.

    He leads the NFL in touchdown passes (11), is fifth in passer rating (118.9) and sixth in passing yards (932) through Sunday’s games, but he’s also setting Vikings records.

    Against Green Bay, Darnold became the first Vikings quarterback to start a season 4-0 and throw at least two touchdown passes in each of the team’s four games.

    Follow Inside the Vikings on Facebook

    Darnold also became the first in franchise history to post a passer rating of at least 100 in each of the Vikings’ first four games to start a season, which ties the longest streak among all quarterbacks league-wide since 1970, per the club.

    He finished the game against the Packers 20-of-28 for 275 yards and three touchdowns, also throwing one pick and losing a fumble in the second half.

    When the Vikings had to get points in the second half, Darnold completed four consecutive passes for 60 yards to set up a field goal that made it a two-score game. He also completed two huge passes totaling 31 yards on Minnesota's final drive (not including kneeling out the clock), including one on third and long, to use up precious time in the game.

    His performance so far is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines of the entire NFL season thus far, as he's gone from afterthought to one of the best at his position. He and the Vikings are hoping this is just the beginning.

    Related: Vikings coach O'Connell fully confident in Sam Darnold, ready for others to drop old narratives

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT4se_0vocU6Xt00
    Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) cheers as he leaves the field following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

    Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

