Bills' Misery Loves Company: AFC East Offense Problems?

SEPT 29 MISERY LOVES COMPANY The Baltimore Ravens held down the Buffalo Bills in a 35-10 trouncing on "Sunday Night Football'' in which so many things went wrong.

Among those? Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense stalled all night as Allen finished the game with 180 passing yards and 21 rushing yards.

Buffalo drops to 3-1 with its first loss, and they'll worry about the Ravens again down the line. In the meantime, the Bills now cling to first place in the AFC East in part because the Jets (2-2) couldn't score, either, registering a weird 10-9 home loss to Denver.

Ten points? Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers and 10 points?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks with Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

SEPT 28 REELING The Miami Dolphins - through no fault of their own, but rather awful injury luck - are reeling.

It's also not the fault of the Buffalo Bills, against whom this awful Dolphins revolving door at QB was activated. But here we are in the competitive AFC East and Buffalo enters Sunday with a 3-0 record (and is to face the Ravens) ...

And 1-2 Miami will play on Monday night against the Titans but will do so without Tua Tagovailoa (who sustained that concussion earlier this year against the Bills) and they will also d it without his backup Skylar Thompson (rib injury).

Enter ... the Dolphins signing of Tyler "Snoop'' Huntley off the Ravens practice squad ... and yes, all of the sudden will start at quarterback for the team on Monday night.

Huntley spent time with the Cleveland Browns and has success with Baltimore in the past as a Lamar Jackson backup. Indeed, he once started a Ravens playoff game.

SEPT 28 WEIRD Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is part of his team's 3-0 start. Everybody can acknowledge that ... unless you're trying to "shock jock'' your way to a career.

Enter ex-Bills running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy.

"We keep talking about Justin Fields as if he's like carrying his team, a game-changer," McCoy said . "We talk about him more than we talk about Josh Allen carrying a team and then we really break down the team and really watch the tape and look at the stats.

“Any quarterback in America can do that.''

No, no, no. There is not an idiot in any fan base or any media group who thinks that what Justin is doing is anything like what Josh is doing.

Be better, Shady.

SEPT 24 THE PACE Can the New York Jets keep pace with the long-established best team in the AFC East?

The Buffalo Bills served up a dominant performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night, ripping through the Jags on the way to a 47-10 victory behind an explosive first-half aerial assault led by quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills scored on each and every possession in the first half, with Allen throwing four touchdown passes and racking up 247 passing yards by halftime. He ended up with 263 yards in the air, but also notable as Buffalo has moved to 3-0: Allen is now responsible for nine TDs (two rushing) through three games.

Can the 2-1 Jets keep up? That figures to be a season-long question in the AFC East.