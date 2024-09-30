Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Watch: P.K. Subban Disrespects Maple Leafs' Man for Patrik Laine's Injury

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    Former Montreal Canadiens star and current NHL analyst P.K. Subban did not hold back after witnessing Cedric Pare’s knee-on-knee collision with new Habs forward Patrik Laine.

    Laine went down with a knee injury on Saturday's preseason matchup between the Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pare collided with Laine and the newly-acquired forward was ultimately seen leaving the arena in crutches.

    Subban wondered "where has the respect gone" in hockey posting a minute-and-a-half-long clip on X sharing his thoughts on the Pare-Laine action.

    The retired blueliner is visibly frustrated with Pare’s actions during a preseason game, calling out the lack of respect shown toward NHL stars.

    "What the hell was that last night!?" Subban started. "On the penalty kill, stepping up trying to make a hit, you stick your knee out on a superstar? Irresponsible.

    "I don't like it. This wasn't a battle in the corner, this is open-ice, penalty kill, preseason, folks."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2wqv_0vocTyeJ00
    Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine (92) plays the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers.

    Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

    Subban addressed Pare's dangerous hit on Laine that left him in pain and could have caused, pending an official update, a season-ending injury.

    "Patrik Laine deserves a lot more respect than the way he was treated last night and that should have never happened," Subban said. "Where is the respect for Patrik Laine? Where is the respect for NHL superstars playing in the National Hockey League? I don't see it."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INly6_0vocTyeJ00
    Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts to a decision.

    Kim Klement-Imagn Images

    This is not simply a former Canadiens player defending one of his colleagues. Subban went further in his post, discussing the league's top players as a whole, especially in preseason games.

    Doing that, however, Subban subtly disrespected the offender on Saturday, Leafs' Pare, by saying that he "doesn't pay admission to watch" him play, but Laine instead.

    “There can’t be any cheap shots on our superstars,” Subban said. “Cedric Pare, I didn’t go to the game last night to see him play. I’m paying admission to watch Patrik Laine play, not him."

    Subban also put words on everybody else's mouths, saying "people" pay for their tickets only to watch "the stars," not all players, including role performers as Pare.

    "People pay big money to watch the stars play," Subban said. "We got to keep them on the ice. There’s got to be respect in a preseason game.”

    The NHL Department of Player Safety decided not to suspend or fine Pare.

    Both Subban and Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis criticized the NHL’s response, with St. Louis saying, "The League doesn’t care, it just keeps going," via Priyanta Emrith on X.

    Related: Insider Blames Patrik Laine's Injury on NHL Preseason Games

