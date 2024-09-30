Open in App
    Kate Martin's Girlfriend Is Turning Heads With Latest Outfit Post

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2Irr_0vocTX0o00

    The Las Vegas Aces suffered their first loss of the postseason on Sunday after they fell to the No. 1 seed New York Liberty, 87-77, in Game 1 of their second-round WNBA playoffs matchup.

    Former Iowa star Kate Martin ended up as a healthy DNP (did not play) as Aces head coach Becky Hammon opted to field just eight players in the loss. This only meant that Martin's girlfriend, Claire Gransee, was not able to see the Aces guard in action in what would have been her playoff debut.

    Be that as it may, both Martin and Gransee were able to turn heads with their outfit for Sunday's contest. It was Gransee who posted a short clip of themselves on TikTok showcasing their fits for the game.

    Click here to watch the video.

    The fans loved what they saw from the couple, who went public with their relationship in August, as Martin and Gransee flexed their outfits for the showdown against the Liberty.

    "claire looks good in anything," said a viewer.

    "you are feeding families with this kate content oml keep it coming," commented another.

    "y’all are everything i swear.." reacted a fan.

    "The fits go crazy🔥🔥" a supporter stated.

    "i swear this is the best looking couple," another said.

    "ok but the way kate can pull off both," said a comment.

    As that last remark indicated, the TikTok video above actually had Martin and Gransee swapping outfits.

    In her Instagram post, Gransee posted a photo of herself donning the white top and denim jacket combo Martin was wearing in the video.

    Martin was also filmed heading into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York before the game with the same outfit her girlfriend was wearing in the TikTok.

    In case you missed it, Martin was wearing an A'ja Wilson jersey (as were her Aces teammates) as a tribute to the newly-crowned three-time WNBA MVP.

    At this point, it isn't likely that Martin will get some minutes in Game 2 on Tuesday as the two-time defending champs Aces look to tie up the series against Sabrina Ionescu and Co. However, you can be sure that Gransee will still be a supportive girlfriend regardless of the outcome of the game.

    Comments / 6
    William Sansom
    1d ago
    What a waste
    Mary Ellen Azevedo
    2d ago
    Verizon
