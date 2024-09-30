Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Are Daniels' Commanders NFC East's Best Team?

    By Mike Fisher,

    2 days ago

    SEPT 30 TEAM TO BEAT? Has Jayden Daniels suddenly made the Washington Commanders the team to beat in the NFC East?

    A near-flawless performance by the rookie QB Daniels lifted the Commanders to a 42-14 victory at Arizona on Sunday ... and they have now vaulted to the top of the NFC East standings at 3-1.

    That's right. Better than the 2-2 Eagles. Better than the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys.

    When was the last time the Commanders threatened to be this good? Washington last won a playoff game in 2005, so ... 20 years?

    How hot is Daniels and the Washington offense? The Commanders have punted one time on their last 23 possessions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aY9dZ_0vocTW8500
    Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5).

    Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

    Beware, Eagles. Beware, Cowboys.

    SEPT 29 BILL'S MOVE There is now a "Bill Belichick Watch List,'' and it sounds like fun ... as long as - when it comes to the coach's potential 2025 "landing spots'' - we treat it like that? Hey, fun!

    Which brings us to Mike Florio's PFT "Belichick Watch List,' ' where he ranks the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles and your New York Giants as his most likely next employer. He writes ..."Belichick has always had a soft spot for the Giants. ... Depending on how the rest of the year goes, the Giants could be making changes, yet again; (owner) John Mara has fired four coaches in less than a decade.

    Belichick as the head coach here? Maybe as the GM, too? Fun!

    SEPT 28 IF EVER ... If ever Devin White was going to pitch in for the Eagles and help his new team to a win ... Week 4 would be the time. But instead?

    White has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what the team is calling a "personal matter.'' In the previous three weeks, he's been inactive. Two of those, he was a healthy scratch.

    He is returning to Tampa Bay, which drafted him fifth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's just 26. Revenge would be sweet.

    And instead ... he's not playing? Again?

    Certainly we hope all is OK in his personal life. But to this point, the free agent signing has been a swing and a miss for all involved ... leading now to rumors that the Eagles might cut him in the coming days.

    Maybe as a favor to him. Maybe as an admission to themselves.

    SEPT 27 TRICKY The Philadelphia Eagles know that this week's foe has multiple challenges at the wideout spot. Mike Evans is the big guy. And ... Chris Godwin has made his impact felt through the first three weeks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has done it in more than one way.

    A recent article by PFF details how Godwin could make a difference in the Week 4 slate: More screen passes.

    "Buccaneers appear to be focusing on getting the ball to Chris Godwin on wide screens, a tactic used sparingly last season," PFF writes. "In 2023, Godwin was targeted just seven times on wide screens. This season, he has already been targeted five times, catching all five for 62 yards. Since entering the league in 2017, Godwin leads all players with 107 total targets on wide screens."

    Is it a "secret''? Given his history, it shouldn't be to Philly. Is it a surprise to see the numbers? It doesn't need to be to Eagles fans anymore.

    SEPT 27 THE SECRET? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are prepping to take on the Philadelphia Eagles is a rematch of last season's playoff blowout win for the Bucs. ... with a major change in place.

    The Bucs have plenty to worry about because Saquon Barkley has jumped via free agency from the Giants to Philly ... and now he leads the NFL in rushing.

    "He's a very talented back and his jump cut is unlike anything we've ever seen before," Bucs defensive back Zyon McCollum said. "We just need to do our job, but ... If we don't control the line of scrimmage... they'll push us off the ball and they'll just continue to run."

    Barkley tops the NFL with 351 total yards and 117 yards per game. And altogether, the Eagles have a top-three rushing offense in the league. .. with QB Jalen Hurts also a threat.

    Can the Bucs stop Saquon in Week 4? That's the key to this one.

    SEPT 26 BUCKY OK? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a Week 4 showdown against the 2-1 Philadelphia Eagles and they are hoping to have a budding star healthy enough to go.

    Rookie running back Bucky Irving, is dealing with a hamstring injury and has not been a full participant in the Wednesday and Thursday practices.

    Irving made it very clear on Thursday, however, that the injury is not a big deal and that he will be ready to go Sunday.

    The 2-1 Bucs are seemingly ready to hand over the running back job to Irving, who leads the team in rushing yards with 154 on 25 carries.

    SEPT 25 WHO'S WIDE? The Philadelphia Eagles have placed receiver Britain Covey on injured reserve, further thinning that position group as the prep to play Tampa Bay in NFL Sunday Week 4.

    The Eagles are already dealing with problems here, featuring A.J. Brown, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and DeVonta Smith, who sustained a concussion in that game.

    The 2-1 Eagles could get some guys back, but for the moment, they only have Jahan Dotson left on their active roster at the position.

    The Bucs are also 2-1 as they ready for Sunday's home game.

    SEPT 23, DO IT YOURSELF Hey, if you want a job done right, do it yourself ... right?

    The Atlanta Falcons didn't get a Sunday night win against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, as the Bucs' rivals lost a tight 22-17 in Week 3. But it was still a big evening at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the team inducted owner Arthur Blank into the Falcons Ring of Honor during halftime.

    Which means Arthur Blank essentially voted himself in to his own team's "hall of fame.'' Cozy!

