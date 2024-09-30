Open in App
    Memphis on the clock to offer extension to Santi Aldama

    By Andrei de Guzman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ro8zs_0voc5RtN00

    In the NBA, rookies typically receive a four-year contract, and then, if the franchise is pleased with the player's services in his first three seasons, it can offer him a contract extension.

    Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies, drafted in 2021, is about to start his fourth season in the league and the last campaign playing on a rookie contract. Memphis has yet to offer him an extension, even though the Spaniard is eligible, and the clock is ticking.

    Should he fail to sign one by the Oct. 21 deadline, Aldama will be hitting next year's offseason market as a restricted free agent.

    Santi focused on the season

    In his recent appearance on Radio MARCA, the Spanish sensation shrugged off inquiries about his contract situation with Memphis, noting that he's focused on helping the team in the forthcoming 2024-25 season.

    "I don't like to look too far into the long term, but I think we're ready for anything. We're a team that knows what it means to win and make the playoffs. We may have the best team we've had to date. I don't think there's a team we can't beat, although the level of the NBA is very high now. We're ready to compete against anyone in the playoffs," he said (translated).

    Aldama has improved in each season. In Memphis' nightmarish 2023-24 campaign, when injuries ravaged the roster, Santi stayed relatively healthy (playing 61 games) and registered career highs in points (10.7), rebounds (5.8), assists (2.3), and minutes (26.5).

    Aldama notably changed agency last July, shifting from Priority Sports to CAS Basketball, which hinted at his preparation for his probable contract talks with the Grizzlies. Yet, there haven't been any updates or rumors from either side about a possible extension.

    Showed his skills during offseason

    During the NBA offseason, Aldama showed off his skills playing for Team Spain in a qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won MVP.

    Santi also played well in the Olympic tournament, averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. He had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Spain to their first Olympic Games win against Greece.

    How things will unfold between Aldama's camp and the Grizzlies' brass remains to be seen. Signing an extension is the most logical next step because it is a mutually beneficial solution. But Memphis has financial considerations and appears to be hesitating.

    Related: Santi Aldama's growth as a defender recognized

