Tim Tebow Names College Football QB Facing Biggest Test in Week 5

Being a college football quarterback has its perks. A quarterback has won the Heisman for three consecutive years since 2021. Former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels won the award in 2023, preceded by USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams in 2022 and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young in 2021.

In Week 5, some tough matchups are taking place across the sport, like the Oklahoma State Cowboys facing the Kansas State Wildcats. Alabama and Georgia are meeting for the first time in the regular season since 2020. The Illinois Fighting Illini travel to play the Penn State Nittany Lions.

As such, not everyone is focused on the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels. On "SEC Nation," Tim Tebow talked about the test Jaxson Dart has against the Kentucky defense.

"We're talking about who's getting tested? Tebow asked. "I think by far the most it's Jaxson Dart. Because if they're able to stop the run with a three-man front, and they're able to drop eight like they did against Georgia, that's extremely difficult. I can't wait to see how Jaxson Dart handles it with the weapons, with Lane Kiffin designing plays, with their shifts in motion."

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball for a first down during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tebow was excited to see how Dart handled the Kentucky defense. Ole Miss has not faced the best competition so far, having beaten Furman, MTSU, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Georgia Southern.

The Wildcats have allowed 142.3 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the SEC this season. Kentucky also nearly upset Georgia, losing by a score of 13-12 in Lexington.

"What have they had all year? Tebow said. "Easy tuddys early in the game. What happens when that doesn't show up early in the game? What happens when you have seven, 10 points throughout a first half and it's not clicking. How do you respond? Can't wait to see what happens there."

Kentucky and Ole Miss kick off at noon ET on ABC.

Related: Tim Tebow Reveals What Alabama and Georgia are Competing for in Week 5