Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message to Nick Saban on 'College GameDay' Ahead of Georgia-Alabama Game

One of the most iconic college football coaching matchups in recent years has been between former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The two met in the National Championship game in 2022, and their teams have been the two frontrunners of the SEC over the last few years.

Unfortunately, that SEC coaching rivalry came to an end after Saban retired ahead of this season, but they were still able to have a special moment ahead of the Georgia-Alabama game in Week 4.

Since retiring, Saban has joined the panel of ESPN's 'College GameDay' show which has been very successful thus far. That said, ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between Georgia and Alabama, the panel interviewed Smart.

In the interview, he led off with some kind words about Saban, showing that they have nothing but respect for each other.

"The pre-game meeting was always delightful to me. It was always great to be around a great friend and somebody that I respect a lot.," said Smart.

This incredible moment didn't go unnoticed, as one fan even said it was one of the coolest moments in college football history.

The game between No. 4 ranked Alabama and No. 2 ranked Georgia is the biggest game of the season yet, and it's a huge "prove it" game for both teams. Though it won't be Saban on the sideline with Alabama, it should still be an incredible matchup between two top teams.

