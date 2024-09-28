Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message to Nick Saban on 'College GameDay' Ahead of Georgia-Alabama Game

    By Hunter Simpson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Gjyu_0vnAwgq700

    One of the most iconic college football coaching matchups in recent years has been between former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The two met in the National Championship game in 2022, and their teams have been the two frontrunners of the SEC over the last few years.

    Unfortunately, that SEC coaching rivalry came to an end after Saban retired ahead of this season, but they were still able to have a special moment ahead of the Georgia-Alabama game in Week 4.

    Since retiring, Saban has joined the panel of ESPN's 'College GameDay' show which has been very successful thus far. That said, ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between Georgia and Alabama, the panel interviewed Smart.

    In the interview, he led off with some kind words about Saban, showing that they have nothing but respect for each other.

    "The pre-game meeting was always delightful to me. It was always great to be around a great friend and somebody that I respect a lot.," said Smart.

    This incredible moment didn't go unnoticed, as one fan even said it was one of the coolest moments in college football history.

    The game between No. 4 ranked Alabama and No. 2 ranked Georgia is the biggest game of the season yet, and it's a huge "prove it" game for both teams. Though it won't be Saban on the sideline with Alabama, it should still be an incredible matchup between two top teams.

    Related: Calls Mount for Lee Corso to Retire After Saturday's 'College GameDay' Appearance

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    jdcouchlover
    1d ago
    kirby recognizes his daddy!!!
    Winfred Haley
    1d ago
    It was a classic game, Roll Tide!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nick Saban’s wife sends hilarious message after being chosen College GameDay guest picker
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Nick Saban’s Reaction To Alabama Beating Down Georgia In First Half Goes Viral & Becomes A Meme
    BroBible1 day ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Miss Terry Saban delivered a delightful College GameDay appearance, and football fans loved it
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Oklahoma player gets wiped out by Auburn cheerleader
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    College Football Player’s Gesture Toward Cheerleader Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Trump's game day meal for Alabama-Georgia football game reportedly revealed
    Fox News4 days ago
    Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams Causes Controversy With ‘Kill Everybody’ Message On Face
    BroBible1 day ago
    Ole Miss Will Fire Lane Kiffin after Loss to Kentucky
    twsn.net1 day ago
    Nick Saban looked hysterically unimpressed with Alabama's breathtaking Georgia beatdown
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    ESPN Made Embarrassing Mistake During Fourth Quarter Of Alabama vs. Georgia
    The Spun1 day ago
    Everyone Said the Same Thing About Kirby Smart After Georgia-Alabama Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Winner of Georgia-Alabama in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    South Carolina inmate utters just one final word before dying by lethal injection in state’s first execution in 13 years
    New York Post9 days ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Chiefs-Chargers Game Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Golf Icon John Daly Loses Everything, Suffers “Total Loss And Devastation” As His Home Is Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Ohio State Football: Fans Furious After Michigan Legend Destroys Buckeyes for Early Season Schedule – Week 5
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams celebration video goes viral for Alabama
    ClutchPoints1 day ago
    Nick Saban Believes Kalen DeBoer Has 'Real Advantage' Over Him At Alabama
    The Spun2 days ago
    Deion Sanders Admits He Was 'Really Upset' About Travis Hunter
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 5
    The Spun1 day ago
    Robert Griffin III Sent Clear Message on Nick Saban After Alabama's Win
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Simone Biles Reveals 'Best Surprise' From Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban’s Wife Called Him Out for Having No Loyalty to Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama football's freshman receiver Ryan Williams is only 17, but was old enough to take down Georgia
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Absence at Chiefs-Chargers Game Turns Heads One Day After 'Breakup Date' With Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Alabama football players react to Donald Trump’s appearance for upset over Georgia
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy