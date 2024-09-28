Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Pat McAfee Names College Football Team Primed to Have a ‘Dominant Year’

    By Michael Gallagher,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJxa3_0vnAwfxO00

    While Texas, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama, among others, have dominated much of the college football headlines this season, there’s one top-10 team that seemingly everyone forgets about.

    Everyone except for ESPN’s Pat McAfee, apparently.

    During Saturday’s “College GameDay” broadcast, McAfee gave No. 10 Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham their flowers, and he made a case that the Utes could have one of the more impressive, albeit under-the-radar, seasons in college football this year.

    “What’s most impressive about that team is the way they play all three phases of football together,” McAfee said. “If somebody gets injured, like it’s the quarterback position, Isaac Wilson steps up and he’s spinning that thing beautifully — Zach Wilson’s younger brother.

    “The defense has kept everybody under 300 yards. Their run defense is dominant. It’s like everything Utah is cooking right now, even though they’ve had a bit of an injury bug, is seemingly flowing for them to have a dominant year.”

    Utah is 4-0 this season, and it’s steamrolled three of its four opponents — Southern Utah, Baylor and Utah State — and controlled much of its matchup over No. 20 Oklahoma State last week before allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, making the game look closer than it actually was.

    With Cam Rising out the last two games while nursing an injury to his throwing hand, Wilson stepped up and filled in admirably.

    He’s completed 37 of 62 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards on 10 carries and winning both of his starts.

    LUNGER
    2h ago
    Belt Buckle, Howard, and Herbstreit make that show unwatchable! Fox does it better, but they need to drop the musical performances and bs.
    Rick Fithen
    18h ago
    I'm gonna bold here, I predict the top 12 rated teams will make the playoffs.
