Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs Predictions: Confidence Waning

The Kansas Jayhawks are riding a three-game losing streak thanks to three straight late collapses. They limp home to take on a TCU Horned Frogs team that imploded two weeks ago against UCF and then failed to get hyped up for their big non-conference rival against SMU. It's the first game for the Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but TCU fans may be just as excited to see their team in Kansas City as the Kansas fans. Will the Jayhawks be able to replicate the environment they saw at Children's Mercy Park? And can they find a way to snap their losing streak to keep their conference title hopes alive? Check out what our crew thinks below:

We’re at a point where I just can’t keep picking this KU team to win when they haven’t proven they can play 60 good minutes against a real team (sorry, Lindenwood). Matchup-wise, there’s a lot to like about the Jayhawks entering this weekend. For one, TCU is awful against the run and Kansas has the best running back in the Big 12. If KU’s defensive front can create a modicum of pressure on TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, I like the secondary’s chances to make some plays throughout the afternoon. In the end, though, I just don’t have any trust in this group, as much as it pains me to say that. Maybe some reverse psychology will work this week.

TCU 31, Kansas 28.

On one hand, TCU gave up 66 points last week to SMU. On the other hand, Kansas can’t pick up ten yards to seal a game, so I guess something has to give in this one. With KU putting out statements encouraging people to attend the game at Arrowhead this weekend, it makes one believe that the ticket sales have been less than brisk and the ambiance at the home of the Chiefs could be lacking. Will that affect the team? No one knows, but if they don’t get their heads straight, it may not matter. Either way, my confidence in the team is as low as it’s been in three years so I’ll take the team that scored 42 last weekend.

TCU 35, Kansas 28.

For those that think Kansas has been disappointing, I’d urge you check out TCU. They have been absolutely atrocious at running the ball, and the epic collapse against UCF was arguably worse than all three of the Jayhawks’ close losses. There is no lead large enough for me to ever think this one is over before the final whistle, but the Kansas run defense should get a huge break here. Give me 6 total sacks for Kansas and a win to get back on track. This is one they HAVE to have.

Kansas 32, TCU 30.

