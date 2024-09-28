Cheryl Miller's Supportive Message For Caitlin Clark Resurfaces Amid Recent Drama

Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA with unprecedented fanfare when the Indiana Fever selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Just like any sensational athlete, Clark has her fair share of both supporters and critics. And at times during her rookie season, these critics made their voices loud and clear.

Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller knows exactly what it means to shoulder the burden of these critics. As such, she was able to deliver a powerful and supportive message to Clark early in her professional career.

Miller discussed her meeting with Clark following the Fever's first win of the 2024 WNBA season.

“I gave her the biggest hug that I could. When she saw me she was like ‘Oh man, finally someone who’s on my side.' She was getting hit with everything left and right. I just said ‘I’m so proud of you. savor this, use this as a formula, but keep being you,'” Miller said during an appearance on the Breakthrough Chronicles earlier this year.

This quote from Miller has resurfaced amid some recent drama involving WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. While Miller has always been overwhelmingly supportive of Clark's burgeoning superstardom, the same cannot be said for Swoopes.

Swoopes first faced backlash from fans when she incorrectly critiqued Clark for breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record in "five years," when in fact she accomplished the feat in just four. More recently, Swoopes suggested Clark did not "dominate" WNBA competition in her rookie season, despite averaging 19.2 points and a league-leading 8.4 assists per game en route to a Rookie of the Year award.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Swoopes denied the accusations that she dislikes Clark during a recent appearance on Angel Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

Clark and the Fever saw their 2024 WNBA season come to an end with a Game 2 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. Clark finished the 81-87 contest with 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds.