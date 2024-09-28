Cason Wallace has retracted his statement about Oklahoma City from his Draft-day interview

Wallace had an enjoyable rookie season on and off the court. Cason Wallace was a surprisingly good player for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2023/24 season. Most people within the community knew he was talented, but they did not expect him to be a significant contributor in his rookie year.

He made a strong impression on the court but did not initially sound excited about joining the Thunder. It left a sour taste in some OKC fans’ mouths, but he learned that the city was better than he expected.

“Yeah, owe the world an apology, I’ll say that. When I first did my press conference, I was like, there’s not much to do out here. There’s a good amount of things to do here,” Wallace said in his 2023/24 exit interview.

Wallace learned Oklahoma City was a good location for him

While it took some convincing, Cason fell in love with OKC because he explored the city and interacted with the people. Thankfully, the citizens did not hold it against him because there had been an unfortunate reputation surrounding the franchise when NBA players joined the team.

Some Oklahoma City natives agreed with him, so Cason did not get a unanimous bad rap. However, he found the city to be fun enough to apologize after his first season because he appreciated his first full NBA season in the city, and he is looking forward to playing more years there.

“It was wonderful, it was like that from the jump. I was a little shy, standoffish when I first got there, but I saw the team was close to each other, and nobody got treated differently,” Wallace continued.

For the foreseeable future, Oklahoma City will be his home. Thankfully, the city has embraced him as one of the regular members of the rotation and a dependable backup to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Even if there is a possibility that he will look for other ventures in the future, he started his career with OKC. He still has much to do with the organization, which bodes well for the team because he had an excellent rookie year as a backup point guard, a superb defender, and a reliable shooter off the bench.

