Balancing Act for Packers Passing Game

At the risk of making Matt LaFleur sick , a bit of a trend has emerged early in the season for the Green Bay Packers and their offense.

You may have heard the criticism that the Packers do not have a true go-to guy. They don't have a top receiver.

WR1. Alpha.

Take your pick of what euphemism you prefer.

Matt LaFleur, of course, does not care about that.

"I want to vomit every time I hear #1 receiver. It drives me crazy." LaFleur said.

Of course, the Packers do not have a superstar on their roster in the way they used to employ Davante Adams.

The Adams-centric passing attack was good enough in the regular season in 2020 and 2021 but fizzled out in the postseason when smarter teams were able to limit him.

The thinking in Green Bay as they've built this receiving corps is that the inability to focus on one player will make their offense better.

"I think those I would say top-4 guys, they’re all capable of being a “number one” in some capacity. It’s just how do we want to attack somebody and where do we want to put those guys." LaFleur said

Dec 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) in action during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

By the end of last season, that plan started to come to fruition.

The Packers' playoff run did see Romeo Doubs as their top receiver in both postseason games.

Their last three wins of the season saw them have three different leading receivers.

The start of the 2024 season has been much of the same.

Jayden Reed started the year with a bang, leading the team with 138 yards on four catches, including a 70-yard touchdown.

The next week in a run-heavy attack Doubs led the team with 62 yards receiving.

Last week against the Titans, it was Christian Watson, with 67 yards.

This week against Minnesota? It could be anyone.

Tucker Kraft feels like a good bet considering Minnesota's propensity to get after opposing quarterbacks.

It could be Reed again. It could be Dontayvion Wicks' week to shine.

One thing appears to be certain, these pass catchers do not care.

After the team's 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Christian Watson was asked about remaining motivated, even knowing he was not likely to receive that many targets.

"The motivation to win a football game is enough for me," Watson said.

"I'm going to do whatever takes to win a football game."

It's easy to tote the company line. It is easy to say catch phrases like, "No block, no rock."

It's another thing altogether to live it.

In a league where there are so many receivers that think about themselves first, and the team second, the Packers have seemingly built a room devoid of personalities like that.

Maybe that is something that can change as players approach their contract years.

Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will be in the final year of their deals in 2025.

Reed and Wicks will follow that in 2026. Ditto for Kraft and Luke Musgrave.

It could be harder for the Packers to maintain this level of selfless play as it starts to take money out of certain players' pockets.

Perhaps at that point, the players in question will be pressuring the coaching staff to feature them more often.

Outside distractions are a real thing in the NFL.

For now, however, the Packers are reaping the benefits of what looks to be a balanced receiver room.

Of their top four pass catchers, three have found the endzone, with Romeo Doubs the lone wolf.

All four have had a significant impact on one of the first three games as well.

Fantasy owners will hate it.

Analysts might not like it either.

But you know who loves it? The Packers.

That's what matters most.

