    • Athlon Sports

    Bills' 'Selfless' Nature on Offense Key For Fast Start

    By Nick Faria,

    2 days ago

    For the first time since 2011, the Buffalo Bills have recorded three straight 30-point games to start the season.

    According to the coaching staff, that isn't an accident.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEh3R_0vnAuPr400
    Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

    © Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

    Despite the loss of Stefon Diggs during the offseason, Buffalo has still found a way to remain competitive and thrive without a top-receting threat.

    A big reason for that? The selfless nature of the offense as a whole according to play-caller Joe Brady on the offensive end.

    "I think the character," Brady explained. "I've been talking about the character of the men in the room on this offense basically since I've taken the job here. That selflessness mindset."

    It doesn't matter if it is James Cook, Khalil Shakir, or Keon Coleman, the Bills have found ways to produce each game to start the 2024 season. It all does start with the organization's top player in quarterback Josh Allen, though.

    "It's just the guys that we have. And when you got Josh at quarterback, it makes life a lot easier, right? We've found different ways to win football games so far, and that's what I've been pleased about," Brady said.

    Related: In Bills Offense, 'Everybody Eats!'

    Brady and Allen have helped transform Buffalo's offense from a struggling group early in 2023 to one of the best overall this season. The longer they play together, the more selfless they seem to be.

