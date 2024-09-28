Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Virginia Tech WR Calls for Immediate Action Against ACC Officials After Miami Loss

    By Michael Gallagher,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a53wd_0vn7HOKc00

    The ending of Friday’s matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies had social media buzzing.

    A last-second Hail Mary that appeared to be the game-winning touchdown for Virginia Tech as time expired was reviewed by officials and ultimately overturned, handing Miami its first 5-0 start since 2017.

    Facing backlash for the overturned call, the ACC issued a statement saying, “It was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play.”

    While most fans can live with that decision, Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell isn’t buying it. Gosnell, who had four catches for 53 yards against Miami, took to social media to vent his frustration and advocate for some immediate action to be taken.

    “ACC knows what they did. I wanna see consequences,” Gosnell wrote in a since deleted tweet.

    Gosnell’s sentiment is one that’s shared by many fans who watched the ending of Friday’s game. The Hurricanes were raked over the coals on X for celebrating their last-second win due to the controversial nature of what happened.

    Many users claimed Miami only won the game because the officials helped them, while others declared it was a business decision by the ACC to keep Miami’s undefeated record and top-10 ranking intact.

    It’s nearly impossible to decipher what actually happened on the play.

    Multiple angles were shown on video replay with Virginia Tech’s Da’Quan Felton coming down with the ball, but not having clear possession. Miami’s Tyler Rowe is clearly touching out of bounds and swiping at the loose ball in Felton’s arms, but Felton ultimately came away with the ball after the whistle blew.

    Gosnell was also involved in the play. He jumped in the air in front of Felton to try and come down with the ball, and was lying directly in front of Felton on the turf as he battled with Miami defenders for possession of the ball.

    Related: Miami’s 6-Word Post After Virginia Tech Win Has College Football Fans Fuming

