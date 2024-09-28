Dallas Cowboys Plot To Trade For NFL Superstar Foiled

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for pass-rushing help after losing Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to injury against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Both pass rushers are expected to miss time after evaluations on Friday determined both injuries are worse than were initially anticipated. Lawrence's foot issue is worse than Parson's ankle.

With the Cowboys losing their top pass rushers before a spate of three challenging games to playoff teams from last season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting Dallas is exploring options to bring in outside help. Haason Reddick is off the table because of cost.

"The Cowboys are looking at external options at pass rusher with Micah Parsons (high left ankle sprain) and DeMarcus Lawrence (right midfoot sprain) going down , but they will start in-house," Fowler wrote. "They are hopeful Parsons will be back sooner rather than later... (As for external candidates, I'm told Haason Reddick of the Jets isn't a viable option via trade due to cost.)"

Haason Reddick was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets this offseason but has opted to hold out so far this season after not agreeing to a contract extension with the Jets.

Reddick is the top pass-rushing target on the trade market, but the price of trading for him is too much for the Cowboys this season and long-term. Dallas' front office has yet to extend the contract of Micah Parsons.

While Reddick isn't a candidate, the Cowboys are likely to be linked to other notable, but cheaper defensive ends shortly after Fowler's report.

