Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Injury Status Updated Ahead of Mississippi State Game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is making strides in recovery from an abdominal strain. Albeit, it appears he hasn't improved enough to play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs .

ESPN's Pete Thamel updated Ewers' injury on social media on Saturday morning.

"Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is not expected to play against Mississippi State today, per ESPN sources. A final decision will be made later in the day, as Ewers is nearly 70-percent and the coaching staff is prioritizing full health for Oklahoma."

The Longhorns, of course, have fellow five-star talent Arch Manning available to step in at quarterback. Manning has fared well in relief of Ewers over the last two weeks. His steady play has allowed Texas to focus on getting Ewers back to 100%.

In the last two games, Manning has amassed 530 total yards, seven total touchdowns and 11.7 yards per passing attempt.

With Texas favored to win comfortably over Mississippi State, it makes sense to allow more time for recovery for Ewers. Additionally, the veteran player has fared well in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners , even when coming off injury.

In 2022, Ewers completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and an interception against the Sooners. The following season, Ewers completed 31 of 37 passing attempts against Oklahoma, throwing for 346 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

This year's Sooners won't be an easy first game back from injury. Oklahoma ranks as the No. 28 total defense in the country.

Texas will look to get to the Oklahoma game undefeated with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

