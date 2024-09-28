Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Is OKC ready to put its trust in Jalen Williams in 2024?

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08IHm2_0vn6Yz0z00

    The Oklahoma City Thunder rattled off a historic 2023-24 season, winning 57 games and securing the top spot in the Western Conference. However, things would have been entirely different without the stunning rise of a few young stars.

    The Thunder showcased their incredible depth and the number of weapons at each position. Among the ascending stars from a season ago was Jalen Williams, the team’s 23-year-old swingman, vying to take over as his squad’s go-to shotmaker down the stretch of games.

    “J-Dub” smashed expectations in 2023, just like the Thunder squad. He’ll need to make a major step up the ladder and firmly seat himself as one of the league’s top rising stars. Is he up for the challenge?

    The big question for OKC

    Williams was brilliant last season. He netted 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game on efficient shooting splits, especially from the perimeter, where No. 8 converted at an elite 42.7%.

    While several factors — including a higher usage and assist rate — led to his breakthrough as a sophomore, his remarkable jump as a 3-point shooter accelerated his production and put him on the radar among the association’s top players. But the question is, can he capitalize on the season he just had in the 2024-25 campaign?

    In a recent Bleacher Report article, writer Grant Hughes offered one “big question” for each NBA team entering this year’s training camp. Although there is much for the Bricktown boys to be excited about as this year starts up, there is always a critical area for a team that can make the difference between a title-winning season and an underwhelming one.

    “After scoring via assists on 41.6 percent of his twos and 90.4 percent of his threes as a rookie, J-Dub cut those rates to 40.4 percent and 74.8 percent, respectively, in his second season. That growth must accelerate, and Williams has to show more facility as an isolation threat if the Thunder are going to hit their offensive apex. If it feels harsh to nitpick a player who just racked up 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds on 62.1 percent true shooting, understand that scrutiny of Williams is a compliment. His excellence to this point creates the expectation that even more growth—perhaps into the realm of superstardom—is possible. Ahead of his third year, J-Dub is one of the biggest x-factors in the league,” Hughes wrote .

    Jalen overcame the dreaded “sophomore slump” that plagues many second-year players. Instead of drowning after an elite rookie campaign, he transitioned into Year 2 like his only choice was to make incremental improvements in his all-around game. The next step for the 23-year-old is to earn an NBA All-Star nod.

    The turning point for many young players is often that first trip to All-Star Weekend, allowing them to understand that their minimum expectation is to produce elite numbers on a routine yearly basis. At his age, Williams is still a few years away from the prime of his NBA career, which is a great thing. At his pace, he’ll challenge for the best small forward in the league soon enough.

    Related: Chet, J-Dub and SGA all featured on top 25 list

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cason Wallace has retracted his statement about Oklahoma City from his Draft-day interview
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Savannah James Reacts To Son Bryce's Latest Big Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Tyler Herro's New Style Goes Viral at Miami Heat Media Day
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Refutes Sheryl Swoopes’ Claim Caitlin Clark is a Problem in Fever Locker Room
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Bruins Make Opening Night Goaltender Announcement
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    A'ja Wilson's Mom Doesn't Hold Back on Negative Comments About Aces Star
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Simone Biles Reveals 'Best Surprise' From Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Robert Griffin III Sent Clear Message on Nick Saban After Alabama's Win
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Hunter Becomes The Hunted: More Luepke?
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Everyone Said the Same Thing About Kirby Smart After Georgia-Alabama Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Skip Bayless Names AFC Team That Will Beat Chiefs and Go To the Super Bowl
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark's Treatment of WNBA Players Gets Revealed
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Pat McAfee Facing Backlash for Controversial Comments on ‘College Gameday’
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Alabama's Two-Word Post After Georgia Game Should Worry College Football Fans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Is Travis Kelce 'Fixed'?
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Sports Icon Billie Jean King Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Rookie Season
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Giants Disappointment: New York Teams Fail To Score Touchdowns in Week 4
    Athlon Sports46 minutes ago
    NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away at 58
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark Reacts to Aliyah Boston's Post
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Team That’s 'The Baddest Kid on the Block'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That’s Always ‘Overhyped’
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Reveals Surprising Admission After Alabama's Win Over Georgia in Week 5
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Joe Klatt Reveals Big 12 Team 'That Can Beat Anybody' Following Week 5 Performance
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilatolast hour
    Fans Unite in Agreement on Angel Reese After Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA ROTY
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Wife of Miami Dolphins Star Reveals She is a Fan of Rival NFL Team
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Giants' Brian Daboll Was Right on QB Draft Class
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy