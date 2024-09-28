Memphis Grizzlies' former owner on a trade that changed two franchises

Pau Gasol was the best player for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2000s, the only franchise member to earn a spot in the NBA All-Star Game.

However, he did not have playoff success during his time in Memphis. While his stardom grew, the lost Grizzlies were heading for a roster rebuilding process.

On Feb. 1, 2008, the Memphis front office executed a franchise-altering trade involving Gasol. Pau and a second-round draft pick were sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, Marc Gasol's draft rights, and first-round picks in 2008 and 2010.

Following that trade, Pau won two NBA championships with the Lakers - in 2009 and 2010.

Then-Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley, who passed away in 2014, had no issues or regrets about sending to Los Angeles the piece the Lakers had been missing in their championship puzzle.

"It was a high-risk situation. It worked out well for L.A. and it worked out well for us. I didn't give any thought that I was making L.A. a championship team," Heisley said to the New York Times in 2011.

Heisely added that what mattered to him was how the trade would impact his franchise.

Before agreeing to the trade, Heisley and his front office discussed the team's future.

"We gave thought to the fact we were not going anywhere, and the one chip we had to play was Pau, and we took a risk, and we were able to build another team out of it. We couldn't get there with one player."

Risky trade, huge reward

Pivoting away from the Pau era was difficult, but the Grizzlies needed to hit the reset button. They already had Mike Conley as one of the building blocks, so getting more younger players like Marc Gasol was the right decision, even though Heisley hesitated a bit.

That trade set the tone for the most successful decade in Grizzlies history. The 2010s were the Grit and Grind era in Memphis, starting from the 2011 playoffs. In that postseason, the Grizzlies (seeded 8th in the West) played against the San Antonio Spurs (seeded 1st) and pulled off the upset in an unforgettable seven-game series.

That memorable series would not have happened if Heisley and the Memphis front office had not made the trade.

Pau wanted a chance at a ring

Even though Pau loved playing in Memphis, he would not have stayed with the team if they kept struggling. It was the best decision for Gasol because Memphis and general manager Chris Wallace sent him to a team where he would win championships.

"We couldn't sit back and say over the course of Pau's contract that we could get him LeBron, or Chris Paul or Paul Pierce," Wallace said in the New York Times piece . "We weren't going anywhere as a franchise, and the town was totally apathetic about our team, and we had to try something."

While the Grizzlies did not win a championship after the trade, they chose a direction. That decision paid off well, with Memphis being one of the best Western Conference teams in the 2010s.

Since then, Memphis has remained an elite team (except for last season's debacle) in the NBA, competing in the playoffs regularly. While Pau is long gone, the franchise keeps building on the foundation he set and the return his trade delivered.

