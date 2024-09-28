Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Memphis Grizzlies' former owner on a trade that changed two franchises

    By Cholo Martin Magsino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s0x7_0vn6YaC400

    Pau Gasol was the best player for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2000s, the only franchise member to earn a spot in the NBA All-Star Game.

    However, he did not have playoff success during his time in Memphis. While his stardom grew, the lost Grizzlies were heading for a roster rebuilding process.

    On Feb. 1, 2008, the Memphis front office executed a franchise-altering trade involving Gasol. Pau and a second-round draft pick were sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, Marc Gasol's draft rights, and first-round picks in 2008 and 2010.

    Following that trade, Pau won two NBA championships with the Lakers - in 2009 and 2010.

    Then-Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley, who passed away in 2014, had no issues or regrets about sending to Los Angeles the piece the Lakers had been missing in their championship puzzle.

    "It was a high-risk situation. It worked out well for L.A. and it worked out well for us. I didn't give any thought that I was making L.A. a championship team," Heisley said to the New York Times in 2011.

    Heisely added that what mattered to him was how the trade would impact his franchise.

    Before agreeing to the trade, Heisley and his front office discussed the team's future.

    "We gave thought to the fact we were not going anywhere, and the one chip we had to play was Pau, and we took a risk, and we were able to build another team out of it. We couldn't get there with one player."

    Risky trade, huge reward

    Pivoting away from the Pau era was difficult, but the Grizzlies needed to hit the reset button. They already had Mike Conley as one of the building blocks, so getting more younger players like Marc Gasol was the right decision, even though Heisley hesitated a bit.

    That trade set the tone for the most successful decade in Grizzlies history. The 2010s were the Grit and Grind era in Memphis, starting from the 2011 playoffs. In that postseason, the Grizzlies (seeded 8th in the West) played against the San Antonio Spurs (seeded 1st) and pulled off the upset in an unforgettable seven-game series.

    That memorable series would not have happened if Heisley and the Memphis front office had not made the trade.

    Pau wanted a chance at a ring

    Even though Pau loved playing in Memphis, he would not have stayed with the team if they kept struggling. It was the best decision for Gasol because Memphis and general manager Chris Wallace sent him to a team where he would win championships.

    "We couldn't sit back and say over the course of Pau's contract that we could get him LeBron, or Chris Paul or Paul Pierce," Wallace said in the New York Times piece . "We weren't going anywhere as a franchise, and the town was totally apathetic about our team, and we had to try something."

    While the Grizzlies did not win a championship after the trade, they chose a direction. That decision paid off well, with Memphis being one of the best Western Conference teams in the 2010s.

    Since then, Memphis has remained an elite team (except for last season's debacle) in the NBA, competing in the playoffs regularly. While Pau is long gone, the franchise keeps building on the foundation he set and the return his trade delivered.

    Related: From struggle to strength: Marc Gasol's weight loss story

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    twistr
    1d ago
    you know it was the Memphis Grizzly
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Karl-Anthony Towns' Girlfriend Turns Heads With Angel Reese After NBA Trade
    The Spun1 day ago
    Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign $120 Million Miami Heat Star in Blockbuster Trade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Savannah James Reacts To Son Bryce's Latest Big Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LA Lakers told not to play Bronny James in NBA by legend Magic Johnson and LeBron’s son should go play in G League
    The US Sun2 days ago
    San Antonio Spurs Ready to Make One More Roster Move?
    Athlon Sports3 hours ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Nike Facing Major Backlash for Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Simone Biles Reveals 'Best Surprise' From Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Bruins Make Opening Night Goaltender Announcement
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Angel Reese Leaves No Doubt About Her Preferred Nickname
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Karl-Anthony Towns goes viral over his reaction online to getting traded
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Hunter Becomes The Hunted: More Luepke?
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away at 58
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Ice Cube Shuts Down Candace Owens' Allegation That Gangsta Rap Was a Federal Plot
    BET5 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Everyone Said the Same Thing About Kirby Smart After Georgia-Alabama Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Team That’s 'The Baddest Kid on the Block'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joe Klatt Reveals Big 12 Team 'That Can Beat Anybody' Following Week 5 Performance
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Skip Bayless Names AFC Team That Will Beat Chiefs and Go To the Super Bowl
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Sports Icon Billie Jean King Sends Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Rookie Season
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Robert Griffin III Sent Clear Message on Nick Saban After Alabama's Win
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Pat McAfee Facing Backlash for Controversial Comments on ‘College Gameday’
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Indiana Fever Coach Has Strong Message About Star After Reduced Role
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Is Travis Kelce 'Fixed'?
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Philadelphia 76ers Fans Won't be Happy with Bold Prediction
    Athlon Sports3 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That’s Always ‘Overhyped’
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Reveals Surprising Admission After Alabama's Win Over Georgia in Week 5
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Giants Disappointment: New York Teams Fail To Score Touchdowns in Week 4
    Athlon Sports46 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy