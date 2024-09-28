Lee Corso Leaks Alabama-Georgia Prediction Before College GameDay

The biggest game of the 2024 college football season to this point is arguably happening this weekend. The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

ESPN's "College GameDay" is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for a highly anticipated top-four showdown. Prior to the show, analyst Kirk Herbstreit posted a video on X with Lee Corso. In the video, Herbstreit asked Corso for his pick for the game, and Corso said he's leaning toward the Crimson Tide due to quarterback Jalen Milroe.



"I've got Alabama," Corso said. "The quarterback at Alabama, Jalen Milroe, is going to be the difference, running and passing. He's accounted for 14 touchdowns in the first three games, eight passing and six rushing. He's going to be the difference in the game."

Milroe is off to an outstanding start this season. He has completed 67.3% of his passes for 590 yards and eight touchdowns. Notably, he has not thrown any interceptions and has also contributed 156 yards on 4.3 yards per carry, scoring six touchdowns.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4). Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

However, he'll be facing a stout Georgia defense that ranks No. 4 in total defense, No. 42 in rushing defense, No. 1 in passing defense and No. 3 in scoring defense.

On top of that, Georgia will be out for revenge after Alabama, led by Milroe, knocked them off last year in the SEC Championship Game, ending the Bulldogs' chance at a three-peat.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.

