    • Athlon Sports

    Lee Corso Locks In His College Football National Championship Prediction

    By Jaron Spor,

    2 days ago

    It's only Week 5 of the 2024 college football season, but it's never too early to start looking ahead at the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

    Before the start of the season, the "College GameDay" crew on ESPN made their national championship picks. Lee Corso initially chose the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the final four, with the Longhorns winning it all.

    However, in a video posted by Kirk Herbstreit on X, Corso is changing his pick to the Alabama Crimson Tide, citing quarterback issues in Austin, Texas.

    "Alabama," Corso said. "I said Texas is going to win the national championship but right now, Alabama. Texas is worried about the quarterback."

    Corso is, of course, referring to the injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers sustained a strained oblique in Texas' third game of the season and has not played since. ESPN is reporting that he is not likely to play on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

    Ewers had a strong start to the season and was once considered the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. He has completed 73.4% of his passes for 691 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. In his absence, Arch Manning, the former No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, has taken his place. Manning has completed 61.7% of his passes for 576 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

    Because of this injury, Corso isn't sticking with his pick; instead, he goes with the Tide.

    Skins1937
    5h ago
    He doesn’t even know where he’s at half the time. Shame how ESPN lets him sit up there for college game day. I hear them constantly reminding him of what to do or where they’re at during the show.
    Chuck Y
    1d ago
    So far this Saturday night his prediction is aging very well.
