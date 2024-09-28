Open in App
    Nick Saban Reveals Biggest Blown Call In Controversial Miami Win

    By Jack Springgate,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qis6_0vn5zzlh00

    The No. 7-ranked Miami Hurricanes escaped a nearly miraculous last-second touchdown pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night.

    The final play was the subject of much scrutiny as officials overturned a touchdown called on the field, citing an out-of-bounds player touched the ball before possession was secured. While fans focus much of their strife on the call that ended the game, "College GameDay" co-host Nick Saban says the biggest officiating mistake happened right before the end of the third quarter.

    The Hokies thought they were going to go into the fourth with a 10-point lead after reeling off a 61-yard touchdown run, but officials wiped it off the board due to holding. The officials are among the few who feel there was actually a penalty on that play, and Saban is not one of them.

    Saban expressed his disappointment describing the holding call as a good football play, not a penalty.

    "One of the things that used to really gripe me as a coach, the holding call that we saw, the official sees a guy go down," Saban said. "Sometimes you just make a good block especially when you have a good offensive line, they see the guy go down and they're like, 'He must have held them,' and they throw the flag."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Kv0k_0vn5zzlh00
    Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33).

    Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

    While many fans might be pointing to the controversial ending that cost the Hokies a top-10 road upset, Saban says the nullified play that would have put Virginia Tech up 10 points really sealed their fate.

