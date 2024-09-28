Nick Saban Reveals Biggest Blown Call In Controversial Miami Win

The No. 7-ranked Miami Hurricanes escaped a nearly miraculous last-second touchdown pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night.

The final play was the subject of much scrutiny as officials overturned a touchdown called on the field, citing an out-of-bounds player touched the ball before possession was secured. While fans focus much of their strife on the call that ended the game, "College GameDay" co-host Nick Saban says the biggest officiating mistake happened right before the end of the third quarter.

The Hokies thought they were going to go into the fourth with a 10-point lead after reeling off a 61-yard touchdown run, but officials wiped it off the board due to holding. The officials are among the few who feel there was actually a penalty on that play, and Saban is not one of them.

Saban expressed his disappointment describing the holding call as a good football play, not a penalty.

"One of the things that used to really gripe me as a coach, the holding call that we saw, the official sees a guy go down," Saban said. "Sometimes you just make a good block especially when you have a good offensive line, they see the guy go down and they're like, 'He must have held them,' and they throw the flag."

While many fans might be pointing to the controversial ending that cost the Hokies a top-10 road upset, Saban says the nullified play that would have put Virginia Tech up 10 points really sealed their fate.

