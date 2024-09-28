Report: Maple Leafs Make Defenseman Available for Trade Out of Necessity

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively exploring trade options involving defenseman Conor Timmins as they look to alleviate their current cap crunch and create an open spot ahead of the regular season.

The team is just over the salary cap , and with only $1 million in cap flexibility, general manager Brad Treliving is seeking to create enough room to sign veterans Max Pacioretty or Steven Lorentz, , according to The Fourth Period , both of whom are currently on tryout deals.

Timmins, who has struggled to solidify a consistent role in the NHL, has been made available for trade as a potential cap-casualty with the blueliner not part of the team's plans for next season.

The 25-year-old defenseman carries a cap hit of $1.1 million , and moving him would give the Leafs the space they need to finalize contracts with Pacioretty or Lorentz.

It's worth noting that Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Sept. 23 that Pacioretty's tryout deal will turn into a standard contract when Toronto submits its final roster ahead of the season.

That, in effect, makes it mandatory for the Leafs to both open a roster spot and create cap room to fit Pacioretty's salary.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins (25) plays the puck. Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Despite showing promise early in his career, Timmins has only played 91 games in six seasons for three different franchises, tallying 31 total points and never appearing in more than 31 games in any single season.

While Timmins’ salary may not be the largest, it should be enough to allow the Leafs to sign one of the players they have under PTO deals while remaining cap-compliant.

The Leafs have bolstered their defensive depth this offseason by adding Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jani Hakanpaa, which adds to the case for leaving Timmins on the outside looking in.

In addition to Timmins, forward Nick Robertson has also been made available for trade, reports The Fourth Period, as the Leafs weigh multiple roster moves to create further cap space and roster spots.

The Leafs are also dangling veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok and fielding offers for him, although his 10-team no-trade list and a $2.1 million cap hit, could make it harder to find a trade partner.

