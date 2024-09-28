Maple Leafs Place Recently Signed Defenseman on LTIR

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that defenseman Dakota Mermis will be sidelined week-to-week after undergoing jaw surgery.

The 30-year-old, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2 , was a depth acquisition to bolster the team's blue-line options but is now set to miss the rest of training camp and probably a significant portion of the regular season.

Mermis joined the Leafs following stints with the Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, and most recently, the Minnesota Wild, where he played a career-high 47 games last season, recording 3 goals and 5 assists.

Despite his NHL experience, Mermis was seen as a long shot to crack Toronto's roster out of camp, with the Leafs boasting a crowded defensive unit, including fellow offseason signees Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jani Hakanpaa.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Dakota Mermis (36) follows the puck in a preseason game. Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Given his extensive AHL experience, however, Mermis was likely to play a key role with the Toronto Marlies this season and to be available for a callup in case of emergency.

That comes with a caveat, however, as to assign Mermis to the AHL, the Leafs will need to place him on waivers, risking losing him to another team if he gets claimed.

The recovery timeline for Mermis following his jaw surgery is estimated to be several weeks, according to the team's labeling him "week-to-week" when it comes to further evaluation.

For reference and most notably, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard underwent jaw surgery on Jan. 2024 , and he was initially expected to miss between six and eight weeks. He returned to the ice seven weeks later.

