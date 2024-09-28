Open in App
    Report: Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen Could Approach Record Contract

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhfEk_0vmwIOLo00

    Coming off a summer that saw Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Leon Draisaitl sign the biggest deal in NHL history, we might see it happen once again soon enough.

    That's because Mikko Rantanen’s next contract with the Colorado Avalanche could make him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL, if not the highest, full stop.

    According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli , in a talk with fellow NHL insider Jason Gregor, Rantanen's new contract will be "very, very expensive."

    “It’s going to be very, very expensive," Seravalli said. "I say Mikko Rantanen’s next AAV (annual average value) starts with a 12.”

    Co-host Gregor chimed in, saying the deal could go even higher, and suggesting an AAV of $12.5 million per year.

    If any of those two figures turn out to be correct, then Rantanen would become only the fifth player in league history with an AAV of $12-plus million.

    For Rantanen to break the NHL record, however, he'd need to top Draisaitl's most recent extension, set to earn the Oilers forward $14 million per season.

    For context, Rantanen's teammate Nathan MacKinnon currently holds a $12.6 million AAV, the third-largest annual salary once Draisaitl's contract kicks in next season.

    Rantanen, 27, is coming off two consecutive 100-point seasons , including scoring a career-best 55 goals and 105 points in 2022-23. He followed that with 104 points last season.

    His production places him among the NHL's most consistent and dominant forwards, making comparisons to recent contracts like William Nylander's $11.5 million AAV and David Pastrnak’s $11.25 million deal inevitable.

    With the Avalanche juggling salary cap concerns, re-signing Rantanen is essential to keeping their core together. Rantanen, along with MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, forms the backbone of the Avalanche’s championship-contending roster.

    The Avs are projected to have $14.84 million in cap space next summer , but that is with Rantanen unsigned as he will become a free agent on July 1, 2025.

