Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Report: Maple Leafs Fielding Trade Calls for Veteran Forward

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The Toronto Maple Leafs need to create some cap space and open a roster spot before the NHL regular season, and they're willing to do that by trading veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok.

    According to a report published by The Fourth Period on Friday , the Leafs "continue to explore the trade market" and they are fielding trade inquiries for Jarnkrok, who carries a $2.1 million cap hit through the end of next season.

    "The Leafs are also believed to be willing to take trade inquiries on veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has a 10-team no-trade list and is under contract through the end of next season," The Fourth Period reported.

    Jarnkrok is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Leafs announced the injury on Friday, after their third preseason game against the Canadiens the day prior.

    The veteran forward can play both the center and wing positions, which should make him an attractive option for teams seeking a reliable bottom-six player and looking to bolster their forward corps ahead of the season.

    Last year, Jarnkrok scored 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games for the Maple Leafs following a career-high tally of 20 goals scored the year before.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361g0n_0vmvkkMZ00
    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates with forwards Bobby McMann (74) and Calle Jarnkrok (19).

    Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

    With the Leafs slightly over the $88 million salary cap by just north $1 million, general manager Brad Treliving is weighing his options to create cap space, which is needed to add any of the players the Leafs have under tryout deals at training camp.

    Jarnkrok, who is set to earn $2.2 million this season and $2 million in 2025, is one of several players the Leafs are considering moving as they evaluate both trade options and potential long-term injured reserve (LTIR) placements to start the season.

    In addition to Jarnkrok, the Leafs have made forward Nick Robertson and defenseman Conor Timmins available for trade as well, according to The Fourth Period.

    Robertson signed a one-year, $875,000 deal before camp and Timmins carries a $1.1 million cap hit.

    Related: Report: Maple Leafs Working on 2 Trades for Roster Space

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Report: Maple Leafs Make Defenseman Available for Trade Out of Necessity
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Rangers Lose 186-Point Veteran to Non-Contact Injury
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Left Speechless By Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Time, Network Set for Ohio State at Oregon, #3 at #6
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Alabama's Two-Word Post After Georgia Game Should Worry College Football Fans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Simone Biles Reveals 'Best Surprise' From Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nike Facing Major Backlash for Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Team That’s 'The Baddest Kid on the Block'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Fans in Disbelief After WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    LeBron James Makes Big Announcement With WNBA Legend
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joe Klatt Reveals Big 12 Team 'That Can Beat Anybody' Following Week 5 Performance
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Is Travis Kelce 'Fixed'?
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Pat McAfee Facing Backlash for Controversial Comments on ‘College Gameday’
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Ole Miss Under Fire as RB Sparks Controversy with 'Fake Injury' on Field
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Absence at Chiefs-Chargers Game Turns Heads One Day After 'Breakup Date' With Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum on College Football Powerhouse: 'There Are no Words For Them'
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Travis Kelce's Pregame Outfit for Chiefs-Chargers Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NFL Facing Backlash Over Controversial 'Monday Night Football' Decision
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away at 58
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Wisconsin Badgers Tumble in ESPN SP+ Rankings Following Loss to USC
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Names SEC Quarterback Who Was 'Best He's Ever Been By a Mile' in Week 5
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NFL Hits Eagles Star With Drug Test After Questionable Social Media Post
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ACC Program Hints at QB Change After Disastrous Start to Season
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Wife of Miami Dolphins Star Reveals She is a Fan of Rival NFL Team
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato12 hours ago
    Chicago Bulls Make Bold Dalen Terry Decision
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Relationship Status Gets Major Update
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Offensive Lineman Sullivan Garvin "Ecstatic" About Notre Dame Offer
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Miami Heat had Trade Talks over New York Knicks Star
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy