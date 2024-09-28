Report: Maple Leafs Fielding Trade Calls for Veteran Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to create some cap space and open a roster spot before the NHL regular season, and they're willing to do that by trading veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok.

According to a report published by The Fourth Period on Friday , the Leafs "continue to explore the trade market" and they are fielding trade inquiries for Jarnkrok, who carries a $2.1 million cap hit through the end of next season.

"The Leafs are also believed to be willing to take trade inquiries on veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has a 10-team no-trade list and is under contract through the end of next season," The Fourth Period reported.

Jarnkrok is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Leafs announced the injury on Friday, after their third preseason game against the Canadiens the day prior.

The veteran forward can play both the center and wing positions, which should make him an attractive option for teams seeking a reliable bottom-six player and looking to bolster their forward corps ahead of the season.

Last year, Jarnkrok scored 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games for the Maple Leafs following a career-high tally of 20 goals scored the year before.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates with forwards Bobby McMann (74) and Calle Jarnkrok (19). Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

With the Leafs slightly over the $88 million salary cap by just north $1 million, general manager Brad Treliving is weighing his options to create cap space, which is needed to add any of the players the Leafs have under tryout deals at training camp.

Jarnkrok, who is set to earn $2.2 million this season and $2 million in 2025, is one of several players the Leafs are considering moving as they evaluate both trade options and potential long-term injured reserve (LTIR) placements to start the season.

In addition to Jarnkrok, the Leafs have made forward Nick Robertson and defenseman Conor Timmins available for trade as well, according to The Fourth Period.

Robertson signed a one-year, $875,000 deal before camp and Timmins carries a $1.1 million cap hit.

