Desmond Howard Takes Brutal Shot at Ohio State Ahead of Big Ten Opener

Ohio State is still unbeaten, but Desmond Howard isn’t convinced, pointing out that the Buckeyes' schedule has yet to offer a real challenge.

The No. 3 ranked Buckeyes are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall. Ohio State has won the three contests by a combined score of 157-20.

While some top teams have been locked in tough matchups against Top 25 opponents, Howard quipped on College Football Live that Ohio State "basically took the whole month off."

"During the week, I was doing my prep, and I said, ‘Hey, Marissa, I need you to look something up,'” Howard said. "‘I’m looking at the Top 25 ranked teams in college football, and I’m looking at Ohio State. Are they the only team that in four weeks, has not played a Power Four team?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Desmond, you’re right.’ So pretty much, Ohio State took the whole month off – the whole first month off – and now they play Michigan State. Finally, they’re playing a Power Four team. Going on the road, playing against a Michigan State team that defensively, they lead the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.

"Ohio State, finally, welcome to the 2024 college football season up in East Lansing against Sparty.”

Howard played his college ball at Michigan, where he was an All-American and won the Heisman in 1991. He couldn't resist taking a shot. The Wolverines (3-1) have had a much tougher opening slate, with games against Texas and USC.

Michigan State might present a tougher challenge than what Ohio State has faced so far, but the odds suggest otherwise. The Buckeyes are 23.5-point favorites on the road, underscoring their dominance heading into the matchup.

