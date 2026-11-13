Executive moves is ATN’s weekly roundup up of the key industry personnel changes

Vesalius Names Equinox’s Harvey Spevak Chairman

Equinox Group chairman Harvey Spevak is taking a larger role at Vesalius Longevity Labs, joining the peptide and longevity company as chairman of its board following a $6.5 million financing led by an investor group he organized.

Effective Nov. 13, the appointment puts Spevak’s experience building premium fitness and wellness brands behind Vesalius’ global expansion. He will help guide the company’s strategy and brand development as it grows a platform supplying peptide products to healthcare providers and supporting their practices with fulfillment and education.

Spevak brings more than three decades of experience across wellness, lifestyle and hospitality. He joins a board that includes Philadelphia 76ers co-owner David Adelman, Candle Media co-CEO and former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, and Norwegian Cruise Line chief marketing officer Lee Applbaum.

The appointment comes as Vesalius builds its public-market presence, having begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker VLAB on Nov. 12.

Lululemon Taps Four Seasons Executive as Chief Brand Officer

Lululemon is bringing a luxury hospitality perspective to its leadership team, naming former Four Seasons marketing executive Ben Hallam chief brand officer. The activewear company also appointed Emily Sunderland chief strategy officer as it fills out a new leadership structure announced in October.

Hallam, whose appointment took effect Nov. 9, reports to CEO Heidi O’Neill. He oversees global brand marketing, creative, store experience and community, including sports marketing, partnerships and social impact. Most recently senior vice president of marketing at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hallam brings 20 years of experience across hospitality, consumer technology and consumer brands.

Sunderland joins Nov. 23 from Boston Consulting Group, where she served as managing director and partner. Reporting to CFO Meghan Frank, she will help develop Lululemon’s long-term strategy and identify growth opportunities, drawing on her experience advising activewear, apparel and specialty retail businesses.

The hires follow the appointments of Maggie Gauger as president and chief product officer and Joseph Godsey as chief operating officer. Searches for a chief technology officer and chief communications officer remain underway.

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