The Technogym-equipped training and recovery club opens in early December, with optional medical services from longevity-focused clinicians

Tribeca is getting a new place to train and plunge.

Persana, a members-only training and recovery club from the founders of Power Monkey Fitness and developed in partnership with Technogym, will open in early December at 125 Hudson St.

“At Persana, your starting point or current fitness level doesn’t matter,” Dave Durante said. “All we ask is that you come ready to work.” The U.S. Olympic team member co-founded the upcoming club with Sadie Durante, a professional dancer and aerialist.

Before Persana, there was Power Monkey. Dave, newly retired from competitive gymnastics, teamed up with Sadie, Shane Geraghty and Mike Cerbus to teach gymnastics and Olympic weightlifting to adults. The company offers camps, courses, retreats and a training app.





credit: Persana



At Persana, the training floor will feature Technogym’s functional, strength and cardio equipment, with assessments and workout tracking running through Technogym’s connected MyWellness platform. Cold plunges, saunas, compression and percussion tools, plus a coffee and supplement bar will be available.

“Persana represents a new generation of fitness and wellness destinations, where performance, recovery and longevity come together in a seamless member experience,” said Fabrizio Cecchinelli, a product manager at Technogym.



Persana is also adding a medical layer. Optional medical and performance services will be available on site through longevity-focused clinicians.

Details remain scant. The club has not named the clinicians, described the services or released membership pricing. Its website asks prospective members to submit their contact information to request details.

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