One of home fitness’s original players wants in on the hybrid racing boom, giving at-home exercisers a way to train for Hyrox and hybrid fitness events

As gyms race to keep pace with the boom in Hyrox and other hybrid fitness events, Bodi is making its play from the living room.

The company formerly known as Beachbody has launched Insanity: Unhinged, a 100-day hybrid training program led by three-time Hyrox world champion Hunter McIntyre and executive produced by Shaun T, the trainer who created the original Insanity.

The new program mixes cardio, strength, speed and conditioning, ideal for those preparing for Hyrox and other fitness competitions, along with anyone curious to see how far they can push themselves.

“This isn’t just another workout program,” said Carl Daikeler, Bodi’s co-founder and CEO. “It’s a 100-day plan that balances getting familiar with new moves — then unleashing your ‘unhinged’ intensity from week to week.”

Hunter McIntyre (credit: Bodi)

Participants train seven days a week across 45 workouts split into three progressive phases. Weekday sessions run 30 to 45 minutes and rotate through five formats: Upper Body Power, Metabolic Conditioning, Engine Work, Overdrive and Upper Body Strength. Saturdays bring a 45-minute Competition Day that tests strength, conditioning and mental toughness, while Sundays are set aside for recovery.

Each week of workouts shows up twice. The first time through, participants learn the moves and the format without going all out. The second time, they repeat the same week at full intensity. The two-step cycle continues for the full 100 days.

Bodi is launching the program alongside Insanity Pre-Workout, a powder with 360 milligrams of caffeine per serving. The formula also includes TeaCrine, Dynamine, beta-alanine, L-citrulline, creatine, taurine and L-tyrosine and contains no added sugar. It comes in two flavors: Off Your Rocket, modeled on a cherry rocket pop, and Rainbow Rampage, a sweet, candy-inspired option.

The powder is the second product in Bodi’s Insanity supplement line. It follows Insanity Liquid Shock Energy Drink, a zero-sugar, ready-to-drink beverage.

The launch comes as Bodi’s subscriber base continues to shrink. In third-quarter results released this month, the company reported revenue of $45.2 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $59.9 million a year earlier. Digital subscriptions fell to 690,000 from 900,000. Bodi still turned a profit, posting net income of $3.3 million.

On the company’s earnings call, Daikeler noted the new Insanity lineup is a way to reach new customers and that the goal is to widen Bodi’s overall market instead of having its products compete for the same buyers.

More from ATN