Eudemonia 2026 Draws Thousands as the Longevity Boom Gains Momentum

Around 8,000 people passed through the West Palm Beach event, participating in immersive activations, learning from world-renowned experts and trying next-gen products. Founder Sean Hoess sees even more room to grow in the years ahead

If your social feeds lean toward health, longevity and wellness, Eudēmonia was hard to miss this fall, with ad after ad promising the best wellness weekend of the year.

Inside the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the three days came at you all at once. Breathwork and meditation classes ran alongside strength sessions, attendees cold-plunged between high-profile talks and more than 160 brands filled the expo floor.

About 8,000 people came through the doors, up from more than 5,000 in 2025, with another 5,000 to 6,000 amidst the Sofi Tukker 5K and the Head and the Heart concert, according to Eudemonia founder and CEO Sean Hoess.

“It’s very hard to reach people nowadays, but slowly, word of mouth has been spreading,” Hoess told Athletech News, noting that a last-minute surge of registrations pushed the event past its goals.

Activations That Build Community

The sense of connection started before the weekend officially kicked off. A day ahead of Eudemonia, Aion hosted a beach walk where attendees wore weighted vests, either their own or the brand’s, and tested the gear in motion.

Mike Holland, founder of Mind Body Energy, led a movement session, while Gary Brecka guided a few rounds of breathwork then walked alongside the group for a morning built around connection.

“We are craving community and connection at scale more than ever,” Brecka, human biologist and longevity expert, told ATN, adding that it’s a longevity lever we rarely pull on.

He pointed to the Harvard Study of Adult Development, which has followed participants for more than 85 years and reported that positive relationships have been found to keep people happier and healthier and help them live longer.

“I’m turning 66 in December and my biometrics have never been better in my life, and it’s because of the people around me,” said Brent Yates, the CEO and founder of Aion, adding that he’s excited to see these weighted walks gain traction.

“I am getting a lot of people, who’ve seen our walk on social media, wanting it to come to their city, and I’m getting a lot of love from people I didn’t know before,” Yates told ATN.

credit: Becca Jacobs/ATN

That energy carried into Eudemonia. Former CrossFit Games champion Jason Khalipa, also known for his jiu-jitsu training, led a full house of strength sessions throughout the weekend, from power clean technique to a protocol he calls “as many intentional reps as possible.”

“I think it’s really important to be open-minded in the fitness space and try new things,” Khalipa told ATN. “I’m trying to bring forth some different perspectives with my training.”

It was Khalipa’s first time at Eudemonia, and he says the event exceeded his expectations in size. Plus, he expects interest in strength training to keep climbing, especially among women, as GLP-1 medications draw attention to the importance of muscle.

Insights From Every Angle

The programming leaned on more than 150 thought-leaders across health academia, longevity and performance, chosen to teach and to show more than one side of a topic. Hence, speakers at times brought competing views to the same questions, leaving attendees to weigh the evidence themselves.

Hoess points to the caliber of names on the lineup, including Andrew Huberman, Kelly Slater, and Tom Brady, along with Dr. Jessica Shepherd from Hims & Hers and Dr. Robin Berzin of Parsley Health as a key part of that strategy.

“We’re not putting people on stages to sell here. We’re putting people on to teach,” he told ATN.

Despite the fact that the wellness industry has a history of exaggerated claims, Hoess added, Eudemonia wants to stay open to new technologies and protocols that haven’t been studied in depth.

“What we’re trying to do is find the brands that have some scientific evidence. They may be new, but they may be on the edge,” he said.

While the volume of conversations and new research could feel like a lot to absorb in one weekend, exhibitors saw the payoff in the questions people asked. And turns out those questions are getting nerdier.

Brian La Gette, co-founder of Ammortal, told ATN the crowd blended newcomers who came to learn with returning attendees he called “very sophisticated,” each arriving with a different level of understanding. Balancing that mix is no small task, he added, and credits the organizers with pulling it off.

credit: Becca Jacobs/ATN

Which is probably why they drew Whoop, too — a brand that rarely exhibits at conferences. Kristen Holmes, global head of human performance at the wearable maker, who spoke several times at the event including a panel with Athletech News founder and CEO Edward Hertzman, was the one to push her team to set up a booth this year.

“I don’t have to just accept being tired. I don’t have to accept aging poorly. There are things that I can do,” Holmes says of the attendee mindset. “There’s a sense of agency that’s palpable here that I really love being a part of.”

Innovations You Saw Here First

The Exposome’s vetted brands spanned diagnostics, wearables, supplements, recovery and performance, and several chose the event to launch new products.

Shiftwave debuted its latest nervous system regulation system, Rose Health launched its hair analysis test that traces environmental toxin exposure to the day and Lution previewed a home air quality analysis system it expects to ship within weeks. All the while, Sports Research set up a $50K camera to showcase how their Sweet Sweat product could enhance your training.

Additionally, Levl used Eudemonia to introduce its isokinetic and adaptive at-home strength training system.

“We believe this is the future,” Dan Mooney, co-founder and president at Levl, told ATN. “Rather than pick a weight and set it, you set your range of motion, and the machine adapts to you and meets you where you’re at.”

The 10-minute workout also brings a challenge, Mooney added, taking users to muscle failure and stimulating all muscle fiber types in 40 to 50 seconds.

Memory Air, a University of California, Irvine spinout, made Eudemonia its first consumer show after a year of B2B events focused on neurology and functional medicine.

Its bedside device releases 40 essential oil scents one at a time through the night, drawing on more than two decades of olfactory research from chief scientific officer Michael Leon. The company says their data showed users gained about an extra 22 minutes of REM sleep, which is key for cognitive recovery and memory consolidation.

“People understand the science here. When you tell them the story, they’re like, ‘My goodness, of course it makes sense,'” Ricardo Rohaidy, head of marketing at Memory Air, told ATN.

What’s Next?

Hoess sees room to grow. The current venue could hold another 5,000 people, he told ATN, and he’s in talks with the Kravis Center across the street about its 2,400-seat hall. Plus, a Hilton Curio is also projected to open behind the convention center in 2029, adding 400 rooms and 200,000 square feet of conference space.

The bigger goal, however, he said, is increasing the number of people with strong health agency.

“What we really want to do is not tell people what to do, or what protocol to follow, or what supplements to take, or what diet to follow, but rather to expose them to the top experts across multiple fields and allow them to build the confidence and the knowledge necessary to do what fits and works for them,” Hoess said, noting that success for him is when people leave thinking, “I’m clearer about how I want to approach my health.”

Whether the weekend lived up to the ads is a call each attendee gets to make, and for Hoess, that’s the point.

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