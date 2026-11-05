IM8’s Next Bet: Care Bears-Themed Vitamins for Kids

The David Beckham co-owned brand joins a growing number of supplement companies betting on gummies and family wellness

IM8, the supplement brand co-founded by David Beckham, is entering the children’s nutrition market through a 10-year global partnership with Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Care Bears.

The partnership will create Care Bears by IM8, a family wellness brand launching with gummy multivitamins for children and adults in the first half of 2027, coinciding with the characters’ 45th anniversary.

The move marks a significant expansion for IM8, which has built its business around premium adult nutrition and longevity products, including its flagship daily powder drink.

Rather than simply licensing the Care Bears characters for a vitamin product, IM8 plans to develop a broader family wellness business, eventually expanding into better-for-you candy, children’s snacks and other food products.

Authentic will also become a strategic shareholder in Prenetics, IM8’s parent company, while IM8 will operate the new brand and pay royalties to Authentic.

Although the initial launch will include adult vitamins, the move into children’s nutrition represents a new direction for IM8, which says its existing customers have increasingly requested products for their kids.

“Parents want products they can trust, kids want something that feels like a friend, and Care Bears gives us both,” said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics and co-founder of IM8.

The company says the initial gummy multivitamins will be vegan, contain no sugar and exclude gelatin and artificial colors and flavors. IM8 also plans to have the products third-party tested, although detailed formulations, pricing and age recommendations have not yet been announced.

The brand is being developed for both direct-to-consumer sales and traditional retail, potentially giving IM8 a foothold in grocery stores, pharmacies and mass-market retailers. That represents another shift for the company, which has primarily relied on its subscription-based model to sell premium supplements.

IM8 has grown rapidly since its December 2024 launch. Prenetics reported $45 million in IM8 revenue during the second quarter of 2026, an approximately 359% increase from the previous year.

Wellness Brands Are Betting on Gummies

IM8’s expansion comes as supplement companies increasingly embrace gummies, especially for younger consumers.

The global gummy supplements market was valued at approximately $24.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $47.8 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets estimates cited by Prenetics.

Gruns, the superfood gummy startup founded in 2023, was acquired by Unilever earlier this year after rapidly expanding its retail presence. The brand, which has also expanded into children’s nutrition with Gruns Kids, now has more than 1 million customers and ships approximately 10 million gummies daily, according to Unilever.

credit: Gruns

First Day, another family-focused gummy vitamin brand, secured a strategic investment from private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners in October. The company, which offers supplements for children, teens and adults, has sold more than 500 million gummies since launching in 2019 and serves over 1 million families, according to the investment firm.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme has also expanded beyond direct-to-consumer sales, entering more than 2,000 Walmart stores this year while growing its lineup at Target.

Meanwhile, established gummy brands are experimenting with new formats. Olly recently launched Mochi Bites, a supplement line with a soft, mochi-inspired texture rather than a traditional gummy consistency.

credit: First Day



Even brands historically associated with other formats are entering the category. AG1 recently introduced Essentials Gummies, extending its nutrition business beyond powders.

However, the growing emphasis on children’s supplements also raises questions about how much supplementation kids actually need.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says most healthy children eating a balanced diet do not need multivitamin supplements, although children with nutritional deficiencies, restrictive diets or certain medical conditions may benefit. Gummy formats also create safety considerations because their candy-like appearance can encourage overconsumption.

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