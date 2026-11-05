Strong Pilates Targets 20 New UK Studios in 2027

The Australian-born fitness franchise has nearly doubled its UK footprint this year as it pushes into new markets across Europe, the Middle East and the U.S.

Strong Pilates is accelerating its expansion in the U.K., targeting 20 new studios in 2027 as the Australian-born boutique fitness franchise continues to grow internationally.

The company has opened seven U.K. studios so far in 2026, bringing its network to 15 locations, up from eight at the end of last year.

“U.K. consumers are some of the most discerning in the world when it comes to fitness. They’re time-poor, they know what good looks like, and they want results without having to split their week across three different gyms,” said Strong Pilates co-founder Michael Ramsey.

“Growing from eight studios in 2025 to 15 today shows the appetite is there, and 2027 is about bringing the format to more communities across London, the South East and other major U.K. cities,” he added.

Recent openings include Brighton, Hackney and Kingston, with additional studios planned for Maidenhead and Harpenden in the coming months. A location in London’s Nine Elms neighborhood is confirmed for early 2027, while franchisees are exploring opportunities in West Hampstead, St Albans, White City and Richmond.

Strong Pilates combines Pilates-inspired resistance training, strength and cardio in 45-minute, low-impact workouts using its proprietary Rowformer and Bikeformer machines.

The hybrid approach is designed to appeal to consumers seeking multiple training modalities in a single workout, positioning Strong Pilates to capitalize on growing interest in both Pilates and strength training.

The U.K. expansion is part of a broader international push for Strong Pilates, which has opened 40 studios worldwide this year and now counts 130 operating locations across 15 countries, including a big expansion push in the U.S.

The company has more than 330 studios operating or in development globally and expects to surpass 150 open locations by January 2027.

The company reported more than $75 million in net revenue over the past 12 months.

More from ATN