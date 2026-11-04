How Torque Fitness’ Strength Equipment is Future-Proofing Gyms

The fitness equipment supplier has a new, adaptable strength machinery that’s beneficial to gyms in a variety of ways

Torque Fitness thinks your fitness equipment should fit within your gym space, not force your gym space to fit around it. The brand has long put that philosophy into practice with its Tank sleds, many of which move in any direction and on any surface, and continues to do so now with its newly launched Omnistack.

Released in August, the Omnistack features several modifiable training components assembled around one centralized structure. All storage and attachments are built into the system.

The equipment is already positioning gyms to meet the strength training demands of today’s and tomorrow’s consumers, while also giving Torque the missing piece in its strength equipment offering.

Why Modular is a Must

The demand for strength training isn’t just increasing, but changing as well. Consumers want more fluid experiences where they can partake in various workout formats and experience different movements. The previous generation’s equipment did not allow that.

“The old strength floor was a row of machines, each doing one thing, and you’d walk from one to the next,” said Sarah Dettinger Schmitt, VP of marketing and consumer sales at Torque Fitness. “That made sense when everyone followed the same routine, but members now want small-group sessions, circuits and training that moves.”

Sarah Dettinger Schmitt (credit: Torque Fitness)

Then, on the other hand, operators are now dealing with increased pressure around space due to rising costs and the demand for more functional or hybrid training.

“Every square foot has to justify itself,” Dettinger added.

That, paired with the aforementioned adjustments in consumer training preferences, means operators need to create strength floors with more dynamic layouts.

The Omnistack Difference

Torque helps curate that with the Omnistack and its configurable training stations which all lie within one footprint. The product’s combined stations target the back, chest, arms, legs, glutes and core with pulleys and selectorized weights.

“When you line up stand-alone machines, you lose a surprising amount of space,” Dettinger said. “Every machine has its own frame, its own footprint and you need clearance around each one. Add it all up, and a big chunk of your floor is just gaps between equipment. With Omnistack, we put up to ten selectorized stations on one modular structure. You’re sharing the frame instead of duplicating it, so you get a lot more training out of the same footprint.”

Described by Dettinger as a “strength floor built into one structure,” the Omnistack’s versatility and space-saving design also allow operators to accommodate the growing demand for hybrid training, which requires more open floor space. And, should that demand shift toward something else in the years ahead, the Omnistack’s modular nature will position facilities to adapt accordingly as well.

credit: Torque Fitness

“Traditionally, once you install a line of selectorized machines, that’s your floor for the next ten years,” Dettinger said. “With Omnistack, if your programming changes or your members start using the space differently, you can reconfigure it.

Torque also offers a design service so operators can see their layout in 3D before committing to anything. Able to sell the product in different sized packages, Torque can also build the system differently for various clients with different needs.

“A health club is thinking about volume and member experience,” Dettinger said. “They want a floor that looks premium and can handle a busy evening, so a full ten-station build usually makes sense. A university is dealing with team sessions and big waves of students at peak times, so capacity and durability come first. Then, multifamily is almost the opposite. You’ve got a smaller room, residents with all kinds of fitness levels and nobody on staff to manage it, so the goal is getting as much variety as possible out of a compact footprint with low maintenance. That’s where a smaller select configuration fits well.”

How Strength will Evolve

Dettinger believes that strength is here to stay as a focal point of the fitness experience, citing its impact on long term health and the widespread acknowledgement of that connection.

“I think strength has moved from the back corner of the gym to the center of it, and that’s not going back,” Dettinger said. “A big part of that is longevity. People are realizing strength training is what keeps them independent and active as they age, so you’re seeing a much broader range of members on the strength floor.”

Torque expects still shifts to take place within the category. It’s why operators will need something like the Omnistack address demands quickly and cost-effectively.

credit: Torque Fitness

“I also think floors will become flexible rather than permanent,” Dettinger said. “Training trends are going to keep shifting, and operators can’t afford to rip everything out and start over every time they do. Future-proofing really means buying equipment that can adapt with you. That’s what Omnistack is built for.”

This is an approach that comes naturally to Torque, as it aligns with the brand’s longstanding ethos, centered around continuous improvement.

“And for us, it fits into a bigger picture, where an operator can come to one partner for strength, functional training and conditioning, and design the whole space with us,” Dettinger said. “Our philosophy has always been ‘Don’t Quit. Ever.’ That applies to how we keep evolving the equipment, too.”

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