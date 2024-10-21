Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athletech News

    Push Past Plateaus: Inside Tone House’s Fitness Approach

    By Elizabeth Ostertag,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ssxnp_0wGDxkrF00

    Director of Innovation James McMillian explains how cross-training, recovery, and community drive progress and prevent burnout

    Tone House, a New York-based fitness studio known for its rigorous, sports conditioning-inspired workouts, is consistently innovating to help athletes keep progressing and avoid plateaus. James McMillian, Director of Innovation at Tone House , shared with Athletech News his top tips for enhancing performance, preventing stagnation, and maintaining a balanced wellness routine.

    At the core of McMillian’s advice is purpose. “Set specific goals,” McMillian says. “Make sure they’re measurable and time-bound so you can track progress and stay motivated.” He emphasizes that some of those goals should include rest and recovery. “Make time for rest days and add recovery techniques like stretching, foam rolling, and massages to prevent injuries,” he advises. “Without proper recovery, your body won’t perform at its best—recovery is where the real growth happens.”

    Cross-training is another key aspect of McMillian’s philosophy. “Engaging in different types of workouts builds strength, flexibility, and endurance while preventing burnout and overuse injuries,” he explains. To avoid hitting a plateau, McMillian recommends always keeping your body guessing. “Change up your routine,” he says. “Incorporate new exercises, alter the intensity or duration of workouts, and modify rest times.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmCEL_0wGDxkrF00

    Setting goals tied to specific events can also reignite motivation. “Competing in events or setting personal records reignites motivation,” he says. “At Tone House, we challenge our clients to constantly push their limits and strive for more.”

    When it comes to wellness products, McMillian favors simplicity and functionality. His go-to essentials include the Barcode hydration drink, foam rollers, sleep masks, resistance bands, and a trusty yoga mat. “The Barcode hydration drink is a great source of vitamins and aids in muscle recovery, while foam rollers help relieve muscle tension,” McMillian shares. “Resistance bands are perfect for training on the go, and a good yoga mat is essential for mindfulness and stretching.”

    For McMillian, wellness is a holistic practice that begins the moment he wakes up. “I wake up early, hydrate, and take my dog for a walk by the water, which serves as a form of meditation and mindfulness for me,” he says. Breakfast usually consists of something nutrient-dense, like oatmeal with fruits, followed by a training session at Tone House.

    After training, McMillian makes sure to refuel with a recovery snack and a cold shower to boost energy. “I drink lemon energy tea after my shower and then I’m ready to take on the day,” he adds.

    At Tone House, programming is specifically designed to promote engagement and maintain intensity. “We tailor our programming based on member feedback and fitness levels,” McMillian explains. With three tiers of classes—Intro, Intermediate, and Advanced—Tone House ensures members are challenged according to their capabilities. “Our goal is to unleash the inner athlete in everyone.”

    Workouts at Tone House are heavily influenced by functional training, which enhances practical movements and sports performance. “We rotate exercises, formats, and styles to keep things fresh and challenging,” McMillian says. By regularly tracking members’ progress and adjusting as needed, the team ensures that clients are constantly evolving.

    Community is also at the core of the Tone House experience, where workouts often feel like sports team training. “We foster a supportive environment that encourages camaraderie,” McMillian shares. “This collective energy elevates motivation and consistency.”

    McMillian’s advice for athletes is simple yet powerful. “Rest if you must, but don’t you quit,” he says. “Always keep your eyes on the end goal and give yourself grace when you need a moment to reset. It’s worth it in the long run.”

    The post Push Past Plateaus: Inside Tone House’s Fitness Approach appeared first on Athletech News .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GoRuck and Birdwell Create Limited-Edition Capsule
    Athletech News5 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    McDonald’s and WithU Collab Boosted Fitness App Sign-Ups 297%
    Athletech News4 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Planet Fitness ‘Flexing for Good’
    Athletech News20 hours ago
    Fitness and Wellness a Hot Topic on Nasdaq TradeTalks
    Athletech News11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Week in Review: ATN Rewind
    Athletech News18 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Alchemy 365 Closing Four Minnesota Studios
    Athletech News13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    ASRV Debuts Womenswear Capsule Collection with Equinox
    Athletech News5 days ago
    Oura Releases Perimenopause Report
    Athletech News1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    DISRUPT: F45 CEO Hints at Name Change, Talks Growth Plans
    Athletech News17 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    FTC Passes ‘Click-to-Cancel’ Rule for Gyms; HFA Points to Key Concessions
    Athletech News5 days ago
    I Tried Dr. Frank Lipman’s Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
    Athletech News5 days ago
    SoulCycle Partners with BetterHelp for World Mental Health Day
    Athletech News12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Precor Partners with Wellness USA in Red Light Therapy Push
    Athletech News12 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Gatorade Unveils Custom AI-Imagined Squeeze Bottles
    Athletech News8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy