Oura Releases Perimenopause Report

The smart ring company compiled de-identified data from over 100,000 female Oura members to learn more about how perimenopause impacts daily functioning

Oura , the smart ring company, released its first-ever Perimenopause Report to provide insights into how physical changes impact daily functioning. The company conducted a study comprised of data from over 100,000 female Oura members over one year to better understand sleep patterns, emotional health, and cardiovascular risks.

Sleep Disruptions

One of the study’s major findings was the detrimental impact of perimenopause on sleep. The transitional state from perimenopause to postmenopause caused a progressive decline in both quality and quantity of sleep. On average, women lose up to two hours of sleep each week during this period, with reduced REM and deep sleep. Over 50% of women report experiencing hot flashes and night sweats, with up to 69% of these events associated with nighttime awakenings.

“Fragmented sleep from waking during the night increases the risk for sleepiness, reduced performance at work or school, fatigue, irritability, and car accidents and illness, while a night of consolidated sleep offers the optimal benefit to our help, mood, and ability to combat viral infection,” said sleep scientist Dr. Rebecca Robbins.

Emotional Health

Perimenopause also profoundly impacts women’s emotional health. Women in late perimenopause are 33% more likely to experience anger, 28% more likely to feel sadness, and 44% more likely to experience migraines compared to premenopausal women. Acne also impacts 51% more women in this stage.

“Women do not realize that the symptoms they’re experiencing are signs of perimenopause because of a lack of knowledge, both among women and among clinicians,” said Sara Szal, MD, precision medicine practitioner and author of Women, Food, and Hormones.

Heart Health

Cardiovascular health also becomes a significant concern during perimenopause. The report shows a 20-30% decline in heart rate variability (HRV), an important marker of cardiovascular health, during early and late perimenopause. Lower HRV is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Other changes can contribute to an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, like decreased estrogen, increased belly fat, sleep disruption, and stress.

New Features and Partnerships

In response to the report’s findings, Oura is enhancing its platform with 17 new symptom tags that allow members to better track and understand their perimenopausal journey. These tags include indicators like hot flashes, mood swings, low motivation, and urinary issues, helping users make connections between their biometric data and their symptoms. This personalized data can empower women to take control of their health and have more informed conversations with healthcare providers.

Additionally, Oura has announced new partnerships with menopause-focused brands, including Mira, Proov, Hertility, and sanoLiving. These collaborations are designed to provide women with more resources and support as they navigate the complex changes of perimenopause.

“This report highlights our work to redefine the narrative around perimenopause, shining a much-needed light on the overlooked and under-researched range of physical and mental changes women experience,” wrote the Women’s Health Lead at Oura, Neta Gotlieb, PhD in the introduction to the report. “We remain steadfast in delivering a comprehensive, meaningful approach to women’s health and well-being, no matter their stage of life.”

The post Oura Releases Perimenopause Report appeared first on Athletech News .