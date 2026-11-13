There will be a community emergency meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 from 7:00–8:30 PM at the Atherton Council Chambers at 80 Fair Oaks Ln. The Atherton Police Department, Atherton Public Works, and Menlo Fire District will share ways to prepare for winter storms, avoid financial scams, and protect homes from burglary and other crimes.

Neighbors can attend in person by RSVPing online. A Zoom option is also offered with Meeting ID 847 6878 5567 and Passcode 925758 for those who cannot come to the meeting room. People are invited to bring questions and will get resources and a plan to help keep their homes and community safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Atherton