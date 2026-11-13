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📅 Art talk on “Treasures of the Pharaohs” at Atherton Library
📅 Egyptian art talk at Atherton Library – Nov 19
Learn about ancient Egypt without leaving town.
Join the Friends of the Atherton Library for an Art Talk: “Treasures of the Pharaohs” on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM at the Atherton Library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane, Atherton, CA 94027.
The talk will explore highlights from the “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco, including:
- Monumental granite statues
- Intricate gold jewelry
- Objects from tombs like jewelry, cosmetics, tools, and furnishings
You’ll hear how these pieces show the wealth, beliefs, gods, daily life, and afterlife of ancient Egyptian pharaohs, their families, and the people who served them.
Just show up at the library on Nov 19 at 4 PM to enjoy the program.
More Info: Calendar • deYoung Museum Art Talk - Treasures of ...
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