📅 Egyptian art talk at Atherton Library – Nov 19

Learn about ancient Egypt without leaving town.

Join the Friends of the Atherton Library for an Art Talk: “Treasures of the Pharaohs” on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM at the Atherton Library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane, Atherton, CA 94027.

The talk will explore highlights from the “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco, including:

Monumental granite statues

Intricate gold jewelry

Objects from tombs like jewelry, cosmetics, tools, and furnishings

You’ll hear how these pieces show the wealth, beliefs, gods, daily life, and afterlife of ancient Egyptian pharaohs, their families, and the people who served them.

Just show up at the library on Nov 19 at 4 PM to enjoy the program.