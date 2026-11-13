📅 Egyptian art talk at Atherton Library on Nov. 19

Join the Friends of the Atherton Library for an Art Talk on November 19 at the Atherton Library.

The talk will focus on “Treasures of the Pharaohs,” an exhibition now on view at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco. You’ll see and hear about:

Monumental granite statues and intricate gold jewelry

and Over 3,000 years of ancient Egyptian history

of ancient Egyptian history The lives of pharaohs, their families, and high officials

Egyptian beliefs about gods, death, and the afterlife

Everyday objects from tombs—jewelry, cosmetics, tools, furnishings—that show how beauty and design shaped daily life

If you’re interested in art, history, or planning a visit to the deYoung, this is a relaxed way to learn more right in Atherton.