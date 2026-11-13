Atherton has some nice, flexible after‑school teaching gigs right now, especially if you like working with kids and don’t want full‑time hours.

Employer: Harmony Enrichment

Harmony Enrichment Location: Atherton, CA (Laurel, Encinal & Oak Knoll Elementary)

(Laurel, Encinal & Oak Knoll Elementary) Type: Part-time

Pay: $50–$60 per hour

Schedule: Tuesdays 2:00–3:30 pm (optional extra Guitar Lab on Wednesdays, ~3 paid hours)

Teach fun group music and singing classes for K–8 students with games, rhythm, and movement. Great fit if you enjoy kids and have vocal, guitar, or piano experience and want a short, steady weekly gig.

Employer: Phoenix Vusion Group (non-profit)

Phoenix Vusion Group (non-profit) Location: Atherton, CA (plus Menlo Park & Redwood City sites)

(plus Menlo Park & Redwood City sites) Type: Part-time

Pay: $23–$30 per hour

Schedule: Weekdays between 1:00–5:30 pm (not all days required; some Saturdays)

Help lead arts and crafts classes for K–5 students; training is provided. Extra pay consideration if you know beading, crochet, embroidery, sewing, clay, watercolor, or cross-stitch.

Employer: Concorde Education

Concorde Education Location: Atherton, CA (on-site at partner schools/community sites)

(on-site at partner schools/community sites) Type: Contract (independent contractor)

Pay: From $50+ per instructional hour

Schedule: Usually 1–4 hours per week, after school, 8–10 week programs

Lead after-school sports and fitness classes that focus on movement, teamwork, and healthy habits. Good for coaches, PE folks, or former athletes who want flexible, short-term teaching blocks.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before spots fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.