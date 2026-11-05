Male pit mix on stray hold at Athens shelter

A male pit mix, about 2 years old and called Cauliflower, was found on Jonathan St and is on a 72-hour stray hold at Athens Animal Services under ID ATX-A-3907. The shelter is open Monday–Saturday, 12:00 PM–5:00 PM, no application is needed to visit, walk-ins are welcome, and adoptions are first come, first served. All adopted animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate shots before going home; rescue groups can email animalservices@athenstx.gov for inquiries.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Athens Animal Services