Athens healthcare is hiring, especially for nurses who like leadership and long-term care. If you’re an RN or CNA in the area, there are several solid options with bonuses and growth paths.

Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center (part of Lifepoint Health )

Starr Regional Medical Center (part of ) Location: Athens, TN (Women’s Services & Labor & Delivery)

(Women’s Services & Labor & Delivery) Type: Per Diem / PRN, Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a close-knit L&D/post-surgical team while still providing hands-on care. You’ll mentor staff, help with staffing decisions, and support moms and families during big life moments. Requires an active TN RN license, BLS, and at least one year of direct Women’s Health experience is noted in some listings.

Employer: AccentCare

Location: Athens, TN

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year , based on experience

, based on experience Sign-on Bonus: $10,000

Schedule: Monday–Friday, in-office

Great fit for an RN who loves coaching a team and shaping home health care. You’ll supervise clinical staff, coordinate patient care, and drive quality outcomes, with solid benefits and a leadership track.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Athens, TN

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting, focusing on daily care like bathing, feeding, grooming, and toileting. Good option if you want steady hours, a Baylor-style schedule, and a team that values growth and interdisciplinary work.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Athens, TN

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an RN who likes detail and regulations. You’ll coordinate MDS assessments, CAAs, and care plans, support compliance with CMS rules, and still step in as a staff nurse when needed. Requires an active RN license and about 2 years of nursing experience (geriatric preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.