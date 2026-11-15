Looking for a fun, smaller dog to join your family in Athens, TN? These terrier mixes at McMinn Regional Humane Society are all hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Small Terrier mix

Small Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Drip is a small adult terrier mix looking for a fresh start. The shelter asks that you visit their website for full details and to apply.

👉 Meet Drip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Small Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Bodie is a young terrier–pit bull mix with lots of life ahead of him. Check the shelter’s site to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Bodie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier mix

Small Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Lola is an adult terrier mix who’s ready for a stable, loving home. The shelter can share more about her background and behavior.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier mix

Small Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Nina is a young terrier mix who may be a great match for an active home. Visit the shelter’s website for full details and an application.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier mix

Small Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Zee is a young male terrier mix waiting for someone to give him a chance. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament and care needs.

👉 Meet Zee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call McMinn Regional Humane Society at (423) 744-9548 or visit mrhumane.org to learn more, fill out an application, or schedule an appointment. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Athens, TN can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.