Athens stores are gearing up for busy season, which means extra hands are in demand. If you like staying active and talking with people, these local customer-facing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Athens, TN

Athens, TN Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products while keeping the store stocked and clean. This role is great if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with customers, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Athens, TN

Athens, TN Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

More behind-the-scenes than sales, you’ll focus on stocking shelves, setting displays, and keeping the store organized. Good fit if you like detailed work, early mornings or varied shifts, and staying on your feet.

Employer: McClatchy

Location: Athens, TN (servicing 37303 and nearby areas)

Athens, TN (servicing and nearby areas) Type: Part-time, on-site

Salary: $15/hour, travel time between stores paid

Visit multiple local stores to stock and merchandise products according to planograms. Comes with mileage between accounts, a possible retention/referral bonus after 3 months, and 401(k) eligibility for part-timers.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—seasonal roles often lead to more hours or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.