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🐱 Sweet Athens, TN Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Athens has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN and can be met by appointment.
Abigail
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
Please visit mrhumane.org for more details about Abigail and to fill out an adoption application, or call the shelter to schedule a visit.
👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
More information about Mom, including her story and needs, is available on the shelter’s website at mrhumane.org. You can also call to set up a time to meet her.
👉 Meet Mom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kitten (Male, Shorthair)
- Name on listing: Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
This little boy is one of the shelter’s young kittens. Check mrhumane.org or call the shelter for his current details and to see if he’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet this male shorthair kitten and apply on adoptapet
Kitten (Female, Shorthair)
- Name on listing: Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
Details about this baby girl, including her personality and care needs, are on mrhumane.org. Call the shelter to schedule a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet this female shorthair kitten and apply on adoptapet
Kitten (Female, Shorthair)
- Name on listing: Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
Visit mrhumane.org for more information about this kitten and to submit an application, or call the shelter to ask about her.
👉 Meet this female shorthair kitten and apply on adoptapet
Kitten (Female, Longhair)
- Name on listing: Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
This fluffy baby girl is listed as a Domestic Longhair. For photos, temperament notes, and adoption steps, head to mrhumane.org or give the shelter a call.
👉 Meet this female longhair kitten and apply on adoptapet
O'Malley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
You can learn more about O’Malley’s personality and care needs on mrhumane.org, or by calling the shelter to talk with staff and set up a visit.
👉 Meet O'Malley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juniper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN
- Phone: (423) 744-9548
For Juniper’s full bio, photos, and adoption application, please visit mrhumane.org or call the shelter to arrange a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family in Athens, TN, please reach out to McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN at (423) 744-9548 or visit mrhumane.org to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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