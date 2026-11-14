Athens has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are waiting at McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN and can be met by appointment.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Please visit mrhumane.org for more details about Abigail and to fill out an adoption application, or call the shelter to schedule a visit.

👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

More information about Mom, including her story and needs, is available on the shelter’s website at mrhumane.org. You can also call to set up a time to meet her.

👉 Meet Mom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Kitten

Kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

This little boy is one of the shelter’s young kittens. Check mrhumane.org or call the shelter for his current details and to see if he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet this male shorthair kitten and apply on adoptapet

Name on listing: Kitten

Kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Details about this baby girl, including her personality and care needs, are on mrhumane.org. Call the shelter to schedule a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet this female shorthair kitten and apply on adoptapet

Name on listing: Kitten

Kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Visit mrhumane.org for more information about this kitten and to submit an application, or call the shelter to ask about her.

👉 Meet this female shorthair kitten and apply on adoptapet

Name on listing: Kitten

Kitten Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

This fluffy baby girl is listed as a Domestic Longhair. For photos, temperament notes, and adoption steps, head to mrhumane.org or give the shelter a call.

👉 Meet this female longhair kitten and apply on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

You can learn more about O’Malley’s personality and care needs on mrhumane.org, or by calling the shelter to talk with staff and set up a visit.

👉 Meet O'Malley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

For Juniper’s full bio, photos, and adoption application, please visit mrhumane.org or call the shelter to arrange a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family in Athens, TN, please reach out to McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN at (423) 744-9548 or visit mrhumane.org to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.