Healthcare hiring around Athens, TN is steady right now, with options from hospital work to in‑home care. If you’re ready to help patients and want steady hours or flexible shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Athens, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Work with a large, long‑standing healthcare company in a hands‑on CNA role. You’ll provide daily care like bathing, feeding, grooming, and toileting for patients in a team-focused setting.

Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center

Starr Regional Medical Center Location: Athens, TN

Type: Per diem / Part-time (PRN)

Great fit if you’re a registered sleep tech looking for flexible, as‑needed shifts. You’ll run and score sleep studies, educate patients, and work mostly evening and night hours with access to strong hospital benefits.

Employer: Right at Home Chattanooga

Right at Home Chattanooga Location: Athens, TN & surrounding area

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)

Pay: Starting at $15/hour, weekly pay

In‑home care role with very flexible schedules—pick the days that fit your life. No experience is required, and you’ll get paid training, mileage reimbursement, and chances to earn extra through bonuses.

Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center

Starr Regional Medical Center Location: Athens, TN

Type: Full-time, Days

Entry‑level hospital role for those with at least a year of patient care experience. You’ll support nurses on an oncology unit with vital signs, daily living tasks, and keeping rooms safe and stocked, with access to strong benefits and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.