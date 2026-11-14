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🏥 Athens, TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Patient Care Roles Hiring Now
Healthcare hiring around Athens, TN is steady right now, with options from hospital work to in‑home care. If you’re ready to help patients and want steady hours or flexible shifts, these roles are worth a look.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) - Baylor Shift
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Athens, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for full-time
Work with a large, long‑standing healthcare company in a hands‑on CNA role. You’ll provide daily care like bathing, feeding, grooming, and toileting for patients in a team-focused setting.
Polysomnographic Technologist (PRN)
- Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center
- Location: Athens, TN
- Type: Per diem / Part-time (PRN)
Great fit if you’re a registered sleep tech looking for flexible, as‑needed shifts. You’ll run and score sleep studies, educate patients, and work mostly evening and night hours with access to strong hospital benefits.
Caregiver – Urgently Hiring
- Employer: Right at Home Chattanooga
- Location: Athens, TN & surrounding area
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)
- Pay: Starting at $15/hour, weekly pay
In‑home care role with very flexible schedules—pick the days that fit your life. No experience is required, and you’ll get paid training, mileage reimbursement, and chances to earn extra through bonuses.
Nurse Technician – Oncology
- Employer: Starr Regional Medical Center
- Location: Athens, TN
- Type: Full-time, Days
Entry‑level hospital role for those with at least a year of patient care experience. You’ll support nurses on an oncology unit with vital signs, daily living tasks, and keeping rooms safe and stocked, with access to strong benefits and growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.