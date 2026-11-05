🐶 Playful Small Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Athens, TN

Looking for a loyal friend in Athens, TN? These adoptable dogs at McMinn Regional Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Terrier (small) / German Shepherd Dog mix

Terrier (small) / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Size/Type: Small mixed-breed dog

Small mixed-breed dog Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Ash is a young, small terrier mix with some German Shepherd in her background. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. For full details about her personality, training, and vetting, the shelter asks that you visit their website or give them a call.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Size/Type: Small mixed-breed dog

Small mixed-breed dog Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Baxter is an adult small terrier mix, a nice choice if you prefer a dog who’s past the puppy stage. The shelter can share more about his temperament, health, and what kind of home he’d do best in.

👉 Meet Baxter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Corgi

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Cooper is an adult Corgi, a breed known for their short legs and big hearts. To learn more about his energy level, training, and any special needs, please reach out to the shelter or check their website.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Size/Type: Small mixed-breed dog

Small mixed-breed dog Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Charolette is an adult small terrier mix. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, she might be a great match. The shelter can tell you more about how she does with kids, other pets, and what kind of home she needs.

👉 Meet Charolette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Size/Type: Small mixed-breed dog

Small mixed-breed dog Shelter: McMinn Regional Humane Society - Athens TN

Phone: (423) 744-9548

Max is an adult small terrier mix who’s ready for a new start. For details on his personality, medical history, and adoption fee, the shelter directs adopters to their website or phone line.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Athens, TN, please consider visiting McMinn Regional Humane Society or calling (423) 744-9548 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.