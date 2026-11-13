🚨 ICAC child exploitation operation leads to 3 arrests in Bradford & Potter

From October 29 to November 4, the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Task Force ran an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation in Bradford and Potter Counties.

Working with the FBI, local police in Coudersport and Athens, and several county detectives, officers:

Executed three residential search warrants

Investigated and closed eight cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

cyber-tips from the Arrested three men : Brian Scott Nicholls , Leroy, PA Aaron Gary Hovan , Athens, PA Logan Matthew Benson , Coudersport, PA

:

They face multiple felony counts of Sexual Abuse of Children (possession of child sexual abuse material) and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. All three had bail set at $250,000 and were remanded to county prisons.

Parents and guardians can find online safety resources at missingkids.org. For more on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.