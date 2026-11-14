undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Athens, Ohio Retail Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
Athens retail is busy right now, with big-box stores and local shops both hiring. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Overnight Stocking Coach (Management)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 929 E State St, Athens, OH 45701
- Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + bonuses
- Type: Full-time, management, overnight
Lead the overnight stocking team, coach associates, and keep your area of the store running smoothly. This role is heavy on people leadership, merchandising, and hitting sales and profit goals, with strong benefits and Walmart-paid education options.
Food/Consumables Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3486
- Location: 929 E State St, Athens, OH 45701
- Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + incentives and premiums
- Type: Full-time
Supervise the food and consumables area, from stocking and displays to customer service. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, seasonal merchandising, and leading a small team, with access to health benefits, PTO, and Walmart’s tuition-paid programs.
Retail Store Assistant Manager
- Employer: Peddlers Junction Athens (inside The Market on State)
- Location: Athens, OH 45701
- Pay: $17.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Hands-on assistant manager role in a large vendor marketplace with lots of variety day to day. You’ll coach staff, support vendors, handle customer issues, and help open/close the store, with perks like an employee discount, PTO, and a cell phone stipend.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.