Athens retail is busy right now, with big-box stores and local shops both hiring. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 929 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + bonuses

Type: Full-time, management, overnight

Lead the overnight stocking team, coach associates, and keep your area of the store running smoothly. This role is heavy on people leadership, merchandising, and hitting sales and profit goals, with strong benefits and Walmart-paid education options.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3486

Walmart Supercenter #3486 Location: 929 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + incentives and premiums

Type: Full-time

Supervise the food and consumables area, from stocking and displays to customer service. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, seasonal merchandising, and leading a small team, with access to health benefits, PTO, and Walmart’s tuition-paid programs.

Employer: Peddlers Junction Athens (inside The Market on State)

Location: Athens, OH 45701

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Hands-on assistant manager role in a large vendor marketplace with lots of variety day to day. You’ll coach staff, support vendors, handle customer issues, and help open/close the store, with perks like an employee discount, PTO, and a cell phone stipend.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.